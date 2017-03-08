WWE News: Raw viewership goes up for Fastlane fallout show

Raw was #2 on cable in terms of viewership on Monday night.

The Undertaker kickstarted the build-up to his match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33

What’s the story?

As reported by Wrestling Inc, WWE Raw witnessed an increase in viewership for its Fastlane fallout show this week’s as it managed to draw 3.216 million viewers .

In case you didn’t know…

In what was an unexpected surprise, The Undertaker made a special appearance on this week’s episode of Raw. During the closing segment of the show, Braun Strowman walked to the ring and summoned Roman Reigns to come out so that they can get over with their unfinished business from Fastlane, which was held the previous night.

Even before Reigns could respond to Strowman’s challenge, though, ‘The Phenom’ made his way out and ‘The Monster Among Men’ was forced to leave the ring. ‘The Big Dog’ came into the ring and tried to tell The Undertaker that it was his yard now only to be at the receiving end of a ‘chokeslam’ right before the show ended.

The heart of the matter

According to the figures provided by Wrestling Inc, Raw witnessed 3.216 million viewers this week as compared to last week’s figure of 3.093 viewers. It turned out to be one of the most watched episodes of the show this year, the best being the Royal Rumble fallout show on 30 January which recorded as many as 3.615 million viewers.

The report by Wrestling Inc noted that Raw was #2 on cable in terms of viewership on Monday night and also held the 2nd spot in the 18-49 demographic. Apart from being the fallout show for the Fastlane pay-per-view, this week’s Raw also built up to a number of WrestleMania matches which further contributed to its impressive numbers.

What next?

With WrestleMania 33 fast approaching, we can expect the viewership count for both Raw and SmackDown Live to go up in the coming weeks.

Sportskeeda’s Take

The presence of icons like Goldberg, Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker and some quality in-ring action ensured that Raw pulled off perhaps one of their best shows this year. The WWE would certainly do well to use this episode as a benchmark which they try to exceed with every show going forward.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com