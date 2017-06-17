WWE News: Roman Reigns' big annoucement to kick off Monday Night Raw

What will Roman Reigns announce for SummerSlam when he kicks off Monday Night Raw?

The Big Dog will start Raw with his Big Announcement

What’s the story?

The WWE announced last week on Monday Night Raw that Roman Reigns would be returning to TV to make a special announcement.

Now the WWE has informed the fans that Reigns will start the June 19, 2017, episode with his SummerSlam announcement.

In case you didn’t know...

Reigns made history at WrestleMania 33 by being the second man ever to defeat The Undertaker at WrestleMania. Following his big win, Reigns was feuding with Braun Strowman until Strowman required surgery to fix his elbow injury.

The heart of the matter

The following is the information the WWE released on their website regarding Reigns’ announcement for SummerSlam.

“Roman Reigns doesn’t do anything small — he’s The Big Dog, after all — and this Monday night on Raw, he’ll reveal what he has planned for SummerSlam. Who will the former WWE Champion battle at The Biggest Party of the Summer?”

The statement didn’t reveal what the announcement would be but we will know who The Big Dog will face at SummerSlam. Following the news of John Cena being a “free agent,” many fans believe Reigns may call out Cena for a SummerSlam match.

However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter claimed that would not be the case.

What’s next?

There has been heavy speculation by fans and wrestling aficionados regarding what the announcement will be or whether Reigns will get to make the announcement.

Many fans believe that Reigns will be interrupted by Braun Strowman to set up a match at Great Balls of Fire and get Strowman back into the fold for his potential match with Lesnar at SummerSlam.

Author’s take

Considering the timing, the greater possibility seems to be Reigns being interrupted before announcing anything.

Strowman has been cleared to return to TV and the nature of their feud would suggest that Strowman and Reigns fight at least one more time to bring it to a close. Whether he calls out The Face that Runs the Place or be confronted by the Mountain Among Men, Reigns’ announcement this Monday will definitely have some impact.