WWE News: Samoa Joe on who he wants WWE to sign

Joe recommends two of his former Ring of Honor colleagues to sign for the WWE.

Samoa Joe is currently fighting for the Universal Championship in WWE

What’s the story?

WWE superstar Samoa Joe was a guest on the 102.5 The Bone’s Drew Garabo Live show recently, where "The Samoan Submission Machine" talked about several topics, including who he wants WWE to sign next.

In case you did not know...

Joe signed with WWE back in 2015 and spent around two years in NXT before he was called up to the main roster. Joe’s stay in NXT saw him win the NXT Championship twice.

Joe is yet to win a championship since being called up to the main roster. He, however, has a chance to win gold at SummerSlam where he will face Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman for the WWE Universal Championship.

The heart of the matter

During his appearance on the 102.5 The Bone’s Drew Garabo Live show, Joe said that he would love to see Jay Lethal in WWE and also had high praise for Dalton Castle.

“A couple of dudes; Jay Lethal, I think is one of them. He’s the kind of guy who can do any character and do anything you put in front of him, he can kill it and another guy I was just recently watching a lot of, God, I’m trying to remember, Dalton Castle and I don’t know if you guys have seen his act, but it’s… I won’t even spoil it” Joe said.

The former NXT champion also talked about Authors of Pain and said that the team is going to be something special.

What’s next?

Joe has worked closely with Jay Lethal during his stint at Ring of Honor, and it’s not a surprise to hear Joe praise the former Ring of Honor champion.

Both Lethal and Castle were linked with a switch to WWE on numerous occasions but as of now, nothing has materialised. Hopefully, in the future, the WWE Universe might get a chance to see both of these superstars inside a WWE ring.

Author’s Take

Joe has been wrestling for almost two decades now and he has worked with many big names including Kurt Angle, Sting, and AJ Styles.

His experience in different promotions and his long wrestling career means that Joe knows how to differentiate a good worker from a bad one, and hence WWE should take his recommendation seriously!