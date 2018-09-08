WWE News: Top WWE star fails to wrestle at Raw Live Event amidst injury rumors

Rollins failed to wrestle in Birmingham, Alabama

What's the story?

Seth Rollins was thrown into a stationary police van last week on Raw and the now former World Champion's injuries could be worse than first feared.

In case you didn't know...

Rollins is the current Intercontinental Champion and is expected to be in action at Hell in a Cell next weekend, but when he was thrown into the police van by Elias and Dolph Ziggler last week on Raw, he sustained a number of cuts and bruises.

Rollins shared an image online of the cuts that he suffered as his arm went through the window and shattered the glass, but he hasn't been very vocal online since but there are rumors that he could be kept on the sidelines until he is deemed fit.

Seth Rollins’ injury from last night looks pretty gruesome. pic.twitter.com/4TQfz6k2M5 — 𝕲𝖆𝖗𝖞 𝕮𝖆𝖘𝖘𝖎𝖉𝖞 (@consciousgary) September 4, 2018

The heart of the matter

Speculation has been rife all week regarding Rollins' injury status, but according to a report by WrestlingInc, Rollins failed to wrestle at last night's live event in Birmingham, Alabama but did appear to help his Shield teammates at the end of the show.

Dean Ambrose and Rollins made their way to the ring to help Roman Reigns in his main event match against Braun Strowman after Ziggler and McIntyre attacked before he then helped to triple powerbomb Ziggler through a table to end the show.

What's next?

Seth Rollins is expected to be part of Monday Night Raw next week since it's the final Raw before Hell in a Cell next weekend and given the events of last week, The Shield will be looking to extract some revenge on the WWE locker room and will need the former World Champion firing on all cylinders.

Do you think there's more to Seth Rollins injury than meets the eye? Have your say in the comments section below...