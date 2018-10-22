×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

WWE News: Seth Rollins opens up about holding the WWE Championship on the same night as his Shield brothers 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
720   //    22 Oct 2018, 17:00 IST

Rollins was World Champion for a few minutes at Money in the Bank 2016
Rollins was World Champion for a few minutes at Money in the Bank 2016

What's the story?

Money in the Bank 2016 was a special night for The Shield since all three stars held the WWE Championship within seconds of each other, but it's something that neither star has spoken publically about since.

In case you didn't know...

Roman Reigns walked into Money in the Bank two years ago as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion and faced Seth Rollins in the main event, he was shockingly pinned clean by The Architect in what was considered to have been punishment for Reigns, who was later suspended from WWE for 30 days for violating the wellness policy.

Rollins lifted the WWE Championship following his victory, but earlier in the night, Dean Ambrose won the Money in the Bank ladder match and was able to extract a form of revenge on his former Shield teammate when he cashed in the case a few minutes later and became WWE Champion for the first time.

The heart of the matter

Seth Rollins was recently part of a Facebook Q&A on WWE's page where he was asked about his favorite moment in the ring, and whilst Rollins pointed out that he had so many there was one that stood out above them all.

“I’ve had so many, I think one of them that stands out that’s special to me is the night we all had the championship which was Money In The Bank. It was my first pay-per-view match after I returned from my injury. I beat Roman Reigns and then Dean Ambrose cashed in on me," he said via Ringsidenews.
“Obviously I would have liked to have held onto that title for a little bit longer but at the end of the day. I think that’s a crazy stat that all three Shield members were World Heavyweight Champion within seconds with each other and to be able to share it with those guys to kind of reach the top together. I think that was Ambrose’s real first World Title so it was a special moment to be able to do that.”

What's next?

The Shield is currently embroiled in a feud against Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre, but at the same time, it appears that Dean Ambrose could be a sleeper in The Shield in the coming months.

Do you think Money in the Bank 2016 is Rollins best moment in the ring? Have your say in the comments section below...

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Dean Ambrose Seth Rollins
Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
3 reasons why Seth Rollins' injury is bad for The Shield
RELATED STORY
3 Superstars who could replace injured Seth Rollins in...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Seth Rollins will betray the Shield again
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Seth Rollins comments on a future Shield...
RELATED STORY
5 Blockbuster Feuds for Seth Rollins as the...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Dean Ambrose vs Seth Rollins for the...
RELATED STORY
3 effects which Seth Rollins injury will have on the WWE
RELATED STORY
3 Ways That Seth Rollins' Injury Could Be Good For The...
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers on last night's Raw...
RELATED STORY
5 ways WWE could book The Shield
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us