WWE News: Seth Rollins opens up about holding the WWE Championship on the same night as his Shield brothers

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 720 // 22 Oct 2018, 17:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rollins was World Champion for a few minutes at Money in the Bank 2016

What's the story?

Money in the Bank 2016 was a special night for The Shield since all three stars held the WWE Championship within seconds of each other, but it's something that neither star has spoken publically about since.

In case you didn't know...

Roman Reigns walked into Money in the Bank two years ago as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion and faced Seth Rollins in the main event, he was shockingly pinned clean by The Architect in what was considered to have been punishment for Reigns, who was later suspended from WWE for 30 days for violating the wellness policy.

Rollins lifted the WWE Championship following his victory, but earlier in the night, Dean Ambrose won the Money in the Bank ladder match and was able to extract a form of revenge on his former Shield teammate when he cashed in the case a few minutes later and became WWE Champion for the first time.

The heart of the matter

Seth Rollins was recently part of a Facebook Q&A on WWE's page where he was asked about his favorite moment in the ring, and whilst Rollins pointed out that he had so many there was one that stood out above them all.

“I’ve had so many, I think one of them that stands out that’s special to me is the night we all had the championship which was Money In The Bank. It was my first pay-per-view match after I returned from my injury. I beat Roman Reigns and then Dean Ambrose cashed in on me," he said via Ringsidenews.

“Obviously I would have liked to have held onto that title for a little bit longer but at the end of the day. I think that’s a crazy stat that all three Shield members were World Heavyweight Champion within seconds with each other and to be able to share it with those guys to kind of reach the top together. I think that was Ambrose’s real first World Title so it was a special moment to be able to do that.”

What's next?

The Shield is currently embroiled in a feud against Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre, but at the same time, it appears that Dean Ambrose could be a sleeper in The Shield in the coming months.

Do you think Money in the Bank 2016 is Rollins best moment in the ring? Have your say in the comments section below...