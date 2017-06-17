WWE News: Seth Rollins to make a 'big' announcement

The Architect has some news to break.

by Riju Dasgupta News 17 Jun 2017, 09:46 IST

Seth Rollins will make his announcement via ESPN ‘SportsCenter’, this Monday

What’s the story?

According to WWE’s official Twitter Account, Seth Rollins will make a big announcement on June 19, 2017. He will make this announcement on ESPN’s SportsCenter show at 10.30 AM ET.

In case you didn’t know...

Seth Rollins is one of the top players in the Raw brand, currently embroiled in a feud with the devious Bray Wyatt. He was recently part of a Fatal 5-Way match to crown the Number 1 Contender for the Universal Championship at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view, where he came up short. The Architect will make use of WWE’s association with ESPN to make a major announcement this Monday.

The heart of the matter

While official sources have provided no clue as to the nature of this announcement, a recent report on Wrestling Inc. speculated that it might have to do with the cover of WWE 2K18. There has been much speculation on the internet with regard to this topic, and it has been rumoured that Rollins will bag the coveted spot this year.

What’s next?

Brock Lesnar was on the cover of WWE 2K17, and the announcement of the cover athlete for the most recent edition of WWE’s flagship video game franchise is long overdue. There is a good possibility that this is why Rollins finds himself on SportsCenter.

Author's take

With both Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins promising big announcements this Monday, things are about to pick up on Raw. I cannot wait for Monday Night to come around, and will actually be disappointed if the ‘big’ announcement is just a video game cover.

