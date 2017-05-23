WWE News: Shane McMahon scheduled to make a huge Money in The Bank announcement on Smackdown LIVE

The Smackdown LIVE Commissioner may have some interesting news for the WWE Universe this Tuesday.

by Prityush Haldar News 23 May 2017, 11:46 IST

Money in the Bank will be a Smackdown exclusive pay per view this year

What’s the story?

Smackdown LIVE Commissioner Shane McMahon is scheduled to appear on Smackdown LIVE tonight. The show will emanate from the Huntington Center in Toledo, OH. According to wwe.com, Shane is reported to make a huge announcement about the next Smackdown LIVE pay per view, Money in the Bank.

In case you didn’t know...

With WWE Backlash now in the history books, SmackDown LIVE will have a chip on its shoulder to prove that it is indeed on par, or even better than Monday Night RAW. Backlash was marred by a shocking booking decision that left the WWE Universe in splits.

The decision to crown Jinder Mahal the WWE Champion has not gone well with some sections of the WWE Universe and tonight’s episode of Smackdown LIVE could provide clarity on the direction that WWE is planning to take the product.

The heart of the matter

It was reported on WWE.com that Shane will make a major announcement regarding Money in The Bank on Smackdown tonight.

WWE.com has learned that SmackDown LIVE Commissioner Shane McMahon will be making a major announcement regarding Money in the Bank tonight. Will this news change the course of Team Blue?

The pay per view will feature some of the biggest stars of the blue brand such as AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Nakamura, Dolph Ziggler, Sami Zayn and Tye Dillinger among others. There are also rumours running wild that Rusev will return to SmackDown to demand his shot at the WWE Championship.

Certain Superstars such as Sami Zayn and Tye Dillinger have expressed interest in joining the Money in the Bank match. The Money in the Bank contract guarantees the winner a shot at the champion at a time of his choosing and is a sure-fire way of winning the coveted championship.

What’s next?

Money in the Bank is scheduled for Sunday, June 18, 2017, from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri. This will be the first time that Money in The Bank will be a Smackdown-exclusive affair.

Author's take

Smackdown has truly lived up to its moniker of ‘Land of Opportunity’. With Jinder Mahal beating Randy Orton for the WWE Championship, WWE has once again proved that they can come up with the biggest of swerves to keep its audience guessing.

Shane’s announcement is sure to garner some views for the blue brand. It could perhaps be to inform the WWE Universe of the participants in the Money in the Bank ladder match or Jinder’s opponent for the event.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com