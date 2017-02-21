WWE News: The Rock confirms “Fighting With My Family” will shoot after Raw tonight

The Rock's new movie is as real as it gets.

What’s the story?

According to latest Rock’s Instagram post, it has been confirmed that filming for, “Fighting With My Family,” will take place tonight after Monday Night Raw concludes.

In case you didn’t know....

We reported earlier that it was being teased that the Rock was going to be on Raw tonight and could possibly be filming some scenes for the movie he’s producing based on former WWE Divas’ Champion Paige’s life.

“Fighting With My Family,” has gone from concept to casting and filming incredibly quickly, as Vince Vaughn was just cast last week. Surprisingly, they’re already in the process of filming.

The Rock will star in this movie, along with Vince Vaughn, Lena Headey, Nick Frost, Thea Trinidad, Jack Lowden and Florence Pugh. Stephen Merchant will be directing the film, which is a co-production between The Rock’s Seven Bucks Studios and WWE Studios.

The heart of the matter

The Rock sent out a post on Instagram a little more than an hour ago which confirmed that they were going to be filming for the movie after Raw went off the air tonight. He also noted that anyone who attends Monday Night Raw this evening and would like to watch the filming only needs to remain seated.

In the post, The Rock confirms that Tessa Blanchard (real-life daughter of professional wrestling legend Tully Blanchard) is a stunt double working on the film, and she will be the stand-in for the Paige character, who is being portrayed by actress Florence Pugh in the film. She will be facing Thea Trinidad after Raw it seems.

Also notable in the post is the appearance of Thea Trinidad, who was previously announced to be the Divas’ Champion in the movie, which is clearly meant to be AJ Lee, as the picture show’s Thea with Tessa locked into AJ Lee’s Black Widow submission hold.

What’s next?

Filming for this major scene in the movie will take place tonight after Monday Night Raw goes off the air.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Considering everything about what is occurring in the scene, and that this is a movie focused on Paige’s life, we would guess that they’re going to be filming a scene based around Paige’s debut on the main roster when she defeated AJ Lee for the Divas’ Championship.

It’s really cool that they want to film this in front of a live WWE audience, who will certainly be incredibly hyped up that would certainly give that scene in the movie an air of realism about it. We are stoked and looking forward to this movie coming to theaters soon.