WWE News: Triple H sends an invitation to Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor

Triple H invites two of the world's most famous prizefighters to appear on Monday Night Raw.

by Anirudh Balasubramaniam News 12 Jul 2017, 16:10 IST

Triple H smells an opportunity

During a press conference to promote their fight on August 26, 2017, Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. experienced a few technical issues. The Notorious one, in particular, had a lot of trouble with his microphone. Ever the opportunist, Triple H decided to capitalise on this opening and invite both men to Monday Night Raw.

WWE is always keen to use mainstream celebrities to generate exposure and create a greater awareness of its product. The company first expressed a desire to jump on the Mayweather vs. McGregor bandwagon when Triple H invited them to appear on Raw during an interview with UK-based broadcaster Skysports.

On the surface, this tweet looks quite flippant, but there may be more to this story than meets the eye. In recent weeks, there have been a few mentions of Conor McGregor on WWE television, and Dave Meltzer made it a point to say that this is no coincidence. Here is an excerpt from his comments:

“The mentions of Conor McGregor on Raw were not coincidental, and things like that never are.”

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. will fight on August 26, 2017, at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. Both men are also set to embark on a whirlwind media tour to promote their encounter, so there is plenty of time for them to appear on Monday Night Raw.

This might come as a surprise to several WWE detractors, but Monday Night Raw is one of the most watched programs on cable television. It also has an audience that is inherently interested in combat sports, so there is no question that all parties involved can benefit each other.

We’d be remiss not to mention that Triple H is a fan of the pugilistic arts, and it comes as no surprise that he has his finger on the pulse.

