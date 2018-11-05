×
WWE News: UFC Champion Daniel Cormier Reveals If He Will Wrestle For WWE

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
187   //    05 Nov 2018, 10:36 IST

Will DC be competing in the WWE someday?
Will DC be competing in the WWE someday?

What's the story?

If you saw UFC 230, you all saw Daniel Cormier make short work of his challenger, Derrick Lewis. DC was a guest on Busted Open Radio and spoke about potentially becoming a future WWE superstar.

I would like to thank Wrestling Inc. for the following quotes. While Cormier did not rule out a future appearance, he felt that it was far too late in the game to pick up sports entertainment.

In case you didn't know...

UFC 226 saw Daniel Cormier become a two-division champion. He defeated Stipe Miocic and currently holds the UFC Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight Championships, and is considered to be one of the best MMA fighters of all time.

At the end of his fight, Brock Lesnar entered the octagon and engaged in a war of words with Daniel Cormier. The two men are expected to clash very soon. However, the fight will happen in the octagon and not inside a wrestling ring.

The heart of the matter

Daniel Cormier seems hesitant to step into the ring. However, he is not opposed to a one-off WWE match:

"I will be 40 years old come March of 2019. [In response to Undertaker and Triple H being over 40 and wrestling] Again, they did this when they were younger, I don't know the game, or take bumps and learned to do all of that. Am I saying that it is out of the realm of possibilities to do a one-off here and there? I would be into it, but I'd be more of a protector of the announce table going forward."

A lot of UFC superstars have been critical of the scripted nature of WWE. Cormier has a lifelong fan and said this about wrestling:

"I think people misunderstand how tough it is to do the job. They misunderstand the amount of damage your bodies take on a day-to-day basis. They see you on Mondays or Sundays once a month, but they don't see the Tuesday house shows, the Thursday house show or Saturday house show, the travel. I don't think people understand the true toughness of a WWE Superstar."

What's next?

Daniel Cormier plans to retire from the octagon for his 40th birthday. He is open to the idea of manning the WWE commentary booth after that. Who knows what else the future holds for the man!

Do you want to see Cormier in a WWE ring? Let us know in the comments.

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
