WWE News: WWE Women's Tournament name and date officially released

The late Mae Young is honoured as the 32-woman tournament is named after.

by Jeremy Bennett News 24 May 2017, 00:27 IST

The women’s tournament this summer now has a title

Triple H took to Twitter earlier today to announce that the Mae Young Classic will take place on July 13th and 14th this summer. Tickets for the event will go on sale this Friday at 10 am eastern at NXTTickets.com.

Just like the Cruiserweight Classic last year, the Mae Young Classic will be held at Full Sail in Orlando, Florida. It will feature 32 of the best women’s wrestlers from around the world in a tournament to crown the first ever Mae Young Classic winner.

A tournament with top female talent from around the world is the next stage of the Womens Evolution in @WWE...July 13/14th from @FullSail. pic.twitter.com/qidXuWBGXA — Triple H (@TripleH) May 23, 2017

Tickets for the #MaeYoungClassic go on sale 10am ET Friday at https://t.co/pcQU3cSnfR.



Honor the past. Look to the future. — Triple H (@TripleH) May 23, 2017

In his tweets, Triple H said that this tournament will be the next stage of the Women’s Revolution. He also posted the tagline “Honor the past. Look to the future.”

This tournament honours the late Mae Young who passed away at the age of 90 in 2014. Her career spanned several decades as she made her debut in 1939, but retired only in 2010 at the age of 87.

Young is a member of two Hall of Fame groups – The Professional Wrestling Hall Of Fame inducted her in 2004 and the WWE Hall Of Fame in 2008. Current wrestling fans will know her best for her antics during the Attitude Era with Fabulous Moolah.

One of the most shocking moments in Young’s history was when Bubba Ray Dudley powerbombed her through a table not once, but twice as you can see below: