WWE Rumor Roundup: Brock Lesnar set to return amidst reports on backstage heat, Triple H to split heel duo on RAW, new match at Elimination Chamber

We are back with another exciting edition of WWE Rumor Roundup. Today's list includes backstage plans for the biggest names in the company as we inch closer to Elimination Chamber 2023.

Brock Lesnar seemingly received backstage heat after going off script at Royal Rumble, but he is now gearing up for a surprise return on RAW. Triple H also allegedly plans to split a heel duo in the upcoming episode. And finally, a real-life couple might compete in a huge match at Elimination Chamber three weeks after their return.

Here, we look at the biggest rumors that have dominated WWE headlines in the past 24 hours. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1. Brock Lesnar is reportedly set to return on WWE RAW this week

The latest backstage reports suggest that Brock Lesnar will be back on tonight's edition of RAW. The Beast Incarnate last appeared at the Royal Rumble, where he competed in the 30-man match. Lesnar promptly eliminated several superstars before engaging in a brief confrontation with Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

However, Bobby Lashley was next to enter the ring and immediately targeted Lesnar. He eliminated his nemesis with ease, leaving Brock Lesnar fuming at ringside. At that moment, the latter masked the steel steps, took the hood off the announcement desk, and threw it inside the ring. He also attacked a referee who seemingly sustained a foot injury.

Recent reports suggest that while Brock Lesnar's freakout was expected, the abovementioned spots drew backstage heat. He is expected to return to the red brand this week and reignite his feud with Bobby Lashley.

#2. JBL and Baron Corbin to part ways on WWE RAW

Chilli 🌶️ @aProWrestlinfan Baron Corbin has not benefited at all with having JBL as a mentor, some people are just born to be a lone wolf #WWERaw Baron Corbin has not benefited at all with having JBL as a mentor, some people are just born to be a lone wolf #WWERaw https://t.co/tZN1M6GMwr

Baron Corbin found himself a support system in Hall of Famer JBL last year. The duo systematically used Poker games to set up feuds between The Modern Day Wrestling God and superstars like Dolph Ziggler and Akira Tozawa. Corbin was also brutalized by Brock Lesnar at ringside even before he could enter the Royal Rumble Match, where Seth Rollins eliminated him.

The latest reports by Xero News suggest that Triple H has seemingly decided to split Corbin from JBL. We might see the duo part ways as early as this week. However, there are no additional updates on what could lead to their break up if it happens on tonight's RAW.

#3. WWE planning to book real-life couple in a match at Elimination Chamber

Adam (Edge) Copeland @EdgeRatedR I may be vintage but I still got wheels I may be vintage but I still got wheels https://t.co/0neJ5AtTvn

WWE is reportedly planning to add Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix to the Elimination Chamber match card. The couple returned together at the Royal Rumble, where they engaged in a brawl with Judgment Day. Last week's RAW also saw Edge interfere in the main event featuring Finn Balor and Cody Rhodes.

Phoenix hit Rhea Ripley with a Spear at ringside, whereas The Rated-R Superstar removed Dominik and Damian Priest from the equation using vicious attacks. He then distracted Balor long enough to cause his loss against the 2023 Royal Rumble winner.

