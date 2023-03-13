WWE Rumor Roundup: Major heel turn after 3 years canceled, disappointing update on Brock Lesnar dream match at WrestleMania

We are back with another exciting edition of WWE Rumor Roundup. Today's list looks at Triple H's initial plans to turn a former world champion into a heel. Additionally, the latest reports have given an insight into plans for the brand split, with surprise appearances booked for RAW and SmackDown.

But the biggest story remains Brock Lesnar's match at WrestleMania. Fans are yet to make peace with the booking decision involving The Beast on Road to WrestleMania, but the preferred alternative was taken off the table long ago.

Here, we look at the biggest rumors that have dominated WWE headlines over the last 24 hours. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Possible reason why WWE didn't book Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther for WrestleMania 39

WWE fans have wanted to see Brock Lesnar lock horns with Intercontinental Champion Gunther at WrestleMania ever since the two superstars first crossed paths in the Men's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year. Unfortunately, the creative team had solid plans for the Imperium leader before The Beast entered the picture.

As per the reports in Fightful, WrestleMania plans for Gunther were set in stone in December, preventing a potential change that would bring Lesnar into the equation. The reports stated:

"Gunther's WrestleMania plans have been solidly in place since about December. We've been told that by the time the world found out about the possibility of Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther, it was already off the table."

Brock Lesnar is set to face Omos at WrestleMania, and they will cross paths tonight on RAW. Gunther will defend his Intercontinental Championship against the winner of Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre, booked for SmackDown later this week. However, there have been rumors about a potential triple-threat title match at WrestleMania between the three aforementioned SmackDown Superstars.

#2 Triple H reportedly considered turning Drew McIntyre heel

Drew McIntyre has been one of the top babyfaces in WWE since the company's Thunderdome era, but it has been a while since he was involved in a compelling storyline. As per the latest reports by Xero News, Triple H considered a potential heel turn for the former world champion but dropped the plans.

"At one point in recent months, WWE were discussing turning Drew McIntyre heel in 2023. No word if they are going to turn McIntyre in the near future, could have changed, but they did discuss it," reported Xero News.

McIntyre is currently focused on earning a title shot at WrestleMania. Both he and Sheamus won the No.1 contenders match last week on SmackDown following a disputed finish to a Fatal 5-Way Match. Sheamus and McIntyre will lock horns on the blue brand later this week to determine the sole challenger for Gunther at The Show of Shows.

#3 Surprising update on the future of WWE's brand split between RAW and SmackDown

WWE fans have been curious to learn more about the company's plans for the brand split ever since The Bloodline unified the world and tag team championships. The line between RAW and SmackDown further blurred when top superstars appeared on both brands. As reported by Fightful Select, this will continue to be the norm on the Road to WrestleMania.

Top RAW Superstars like Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and Rhea Ripley will continue to appear on SmackDown. Additionally, The Bloodline and The Judgment Day are scheduled to appear on both shows in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania 39. In the coming weeks, we might also see more WWE Superstars like Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley appear on RAW and SmackDown.

