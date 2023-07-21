WWE SummerSlam: 5 Things you may not remember about last year's event

As WWE SummerSlam 2023 heads our way in a week, we take a trip down memory lane and remember last year's event.

The Biggest Party of The Summer took over Nissan Stadium in Nashville on July 30, 2022. The premium live event was the first one under the creative regime of Triple H, who had just taken over from Vince McMahon.

From top-to-bottom, it was a memorable and chaotic show with incredible in-ring action. However, considering the chaos that has ensued in the last twelve months, wrestling fans may have missed out on or forgotten some minor details.

Here are five things you may not remember about WWE SummerSlam 2022.

#5. Becky Lynch entered WWE SummerSlam 2022 as a heel

Becky Lynch underwent a major character change last summer.

SummerSlam 2022 saw the final chapter of the Bianca Belair-Becky Lynch that stretched back to last year's installment when "Big Time Becks" made a surprise return to dethrone Belair.

Although she mended her ways and today has become a lovable babyface, Lynch entered Nissan Stadium as a heel looking to snatch away the RAW Women's Championship from the EST of WWE regardless of the costs.

Belair prevailed to retain her title, earning Lynch's respect. Big Time Becks' face turn was cemented when she helped the EST fend off an assault from the returning trio of Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai.

DAMAGE CTRL would assault The Man and put her out of commission. Becky Lynch would return as a babyface again in November 2022 to participate in the Women's WarGames match at Survivor Series.

#4. Logan Paul won his last match at WWE SummerSlam 2022

Logan Paul has only had a handful of matches in WWE but has amazed everyone with his wrestling prowess and sheer athleticism. However, his win-loss record leaves much to be desired.

The Maverick last scored a victory at Nissan Stadium last year when he defeated The Miz to bag his first-ever singles victory. Success has eluded the social media megastar since that statement win.

Paul challenged Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel later in the year but came up short. At WrestleMania Goes Hollywood, The Maverick lost to Seth "Freakin" Rollins despite looking so strong earlier in the match-up.

This year, he is expected to face Ricochet at The Biggest Party of The Summer. Considering his lack of momentum, a victory is much needed.

#3. Triple H canceled the originally planned encounter between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle

Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle were embroiled in a grudge feud last summer. They were initially scheduled to battle one-on-one at WWE SummerSlam 2022, but those plans were abruptly shelved when Triple H postponed their match.

The Visionary brutally assaulted and Stomped Riddle on the go-home show five days before The Biggest Party of The Summer. The Original Bro suffered storyline injuries that were used to justify the call-off.

They never had a match at WWE SummerSlam, but they engaged in a wild brawl, which resulted in Rollins Stomping Riddle twice, exacerbating his injuries.

In hindsight, calling off the match seemed like a smart move because it allowed the storyline to progress more naturally. Animosity and heat grew out of control in the next few weeks, making their program legitimately exciting.

#2. Jeff Jarrett was the Special Guest Referee for The Usos vs. Street Profits

Jeff Jarrett had a special role at last year's SummerSlam.

At WWE SummerSlam 2022, The Usos and The Street Profits squared off again for the Unified Tag Team Titles. In their previous two encounters, the referees had made dubious pinfall decisions, and thus, there were unresolved issues between the two tandems.

Adam Pearce announced Nashville native, Jeff Jarrett, as the Special Guest Referee for their final clash at Nissan Stadium. This was a smart move to draw in casual fans for the premium live event.

Despite some heated moments in an intense bout, Jarrett called the match fair-and-square, and The Usos prevailed yet again.

This was also Jarrett's last WWE appearance to date, as the Hall of Famer soon left the company for AEW.

#1. Brock Lesnar F5ed Paul Heyman through the announce table

The main event of WWE SummerSlam 2022 was a match-of-the-year candidate. We knew that Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar had incredible chemistry, but this was a chaotic and memorable Last Man Standing match.

The colossal encounter, billed as Lesnar's last shot at the titles, saw The Beast lift part of the ring into the air with a tractor. Austin Theory also attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank contract to no avail. Fans will also recall Michael Cole's energetic commentary at ringside as The Usos and Reigns buried Lesnar for the ten-count.

However, we must draw attention to the spine-jarring F5 Lesnar delivered to his former advocate during the match. Heyman finally received his comeuppance for betraying The Beast Incarnate, and the crowd thoroughly enjoyed the F5 through the announce table.

