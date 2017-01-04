10 famous Indian cricketers and schools they played for

Indian Cricket has been able to achieve unbelievable heights only because of its stakeholders who have taken the responsibility to carry it on their shoulders. There have been many prominent names in Indian Cricket, who not only have held unimaginable records but have also contributed to the game significantly.

However, what one fails to notice is the appreciation of the source which recognised the spark in these cricketers. It was their schools/colleges where most of the cricketers first came to know about the game which later became a part of their life. These schools and their coaches have played a fundamental role in building and producing these cricketers who brought glory to the nation.

Here we take a look at 10 cricketers and schools which they represented.

#1 Sachin Tendulkar - Sharadashram Vidya Mandir (Mumbai)

Sachin’s school had a very prominent role in developing the child prodigy that he was. He was advised by his then cricket coach Ramakant Achrekar to shift his schooling to Sharadashram Vidya Mandir School after he felt that Sachin possessed immense talent and capabilities.

The Vidya Mandir was a dominant team in Mumbai circles and his coach felt that this would provide Sachin great exposure. Sachin was a constant part of his school team where he was developing as a future cricketing star.

The 43-year-old went on to become the most accomplished cricketer in India where he played 200 tests and 463 ODI’s, amassing tons of runs and creating quite a few unbreakable records.