5 players who could be the vice-captain for India in ODIs and T20Is

Let us take a look at the players who could be the vice-captain of the Indian ODI and T20I side.

Knowing the former skipper, he might end up taking the role for the sake of the team

After the resignation of MS Dhoni, one thing that was on everyone’s mind is the name that will succeed Dhoni as the ODI and T20I skipper. Virat Kohli was the favourite for the role and was eventually handed over the captaincy.

Kohli was appointed as the skipper of the Test team in 2015 and was acting as the vice-captain to MS Dhoni in the limited-overs formats. Now that Kohli has been promoted as the captain, the void left by him as the vice-captain is yet to be filled as the Indian selectors didn’t name anyone as Kohli’s deputy.

Honorary mention: MS Dhoni

Without a doubt, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the greatest limited-overs captain India has ever produced. The wicketkeeper-batsman has led India to victory in a World Cup, Champions Trophy and World T20 and is the only captain around the world to achieve this feat.

Now that he has stepped down from captaincy, the selectors have appointed Virat Kohli as the captain across all the three formats. Appointing Dhoni as the vice-captain will be helpful for Kohli as the newly-appointed captain needs a cool head by his side in crunch situations.

Having an experienced guy like Dhoni will help Kohli in learning new things every passing day. The Delhi-born player himself revealed that he will be running to the former skipper for suggestions on the field and it won’t be a bad idea if Dhoni is handed the vice-captaincy in the limited-over formats.

If Dhoni is appointed the vice-captain, it will be a demotion for him, but knowing the former skipper, he might end up taking the role for the sake of the team.