5 underrated coaches who turned out to be effective

by Shruti Singh Sadbhav Top 5 / Top 10 28 Jan 2017, 17:19 IST

Coaches are the unsung heroes behind the victories of our favourite teams. Amidst our cheers for the players, we ignore the ones who worked towards building the team and enhancing the skills. Of course, there are celebrated mentors like Mike Hesson, Tom Moody, Duncan Fletcher, John Wright, Gary Kirsten and the list goes on. Their contributions in the splendid performances of their teams on the field are registered in the cricket history.

Those who agreed to take charge of upskilling the game and moulding the best teams in the world were also on the receiving end of their job at one point in their career. Their experiences as a player play a major role in enabling them to understand the crests and troughs of the team. Their influence reflects in every game from the players. In fact, the players themselves attribute their efficiency to their trainers. But is the credit given everywhere it is due?

Over the years, many coaches have remained underrated for their roles. However, they continued to change the game of their teams. There are countless names in this list. But, here we have discussed five most underrated coaches who turned out to be extremely effective.

#5 David James Saker

Saker played an important role in England's victory in the 2010-11 Ashes series

This 50-year-old Australian was the most valuable player for the Victorian Bushranger back in the days. He was the Tigers’ player of the year in 2001-02 owing to his fantastic bowling display.

The year 2004 marked his coaching debut when he assisted Greg Shippered in Victoria. In 2010, he joined England as their fast bowling coach. Presently, he is acting as the fast bowling coach of the Australian Cricket team.

Saker played an important role in England's victory in the 2010-11 Ashes series. The bowling figures put up by the team represents one of their best performances and Saker was the man behind that achievement.

In fact, England registered 11 victories in 19 Test matches played under Saker as coach. Players like Clint Mckay, John Hastings and Peter Siddle tasted international glory after their successful games under the guidance of Saker.