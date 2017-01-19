Cricket Australia consider punishment for commentators interfering with play

The broadcasters marred the gap between the players and experts during the game in the BBL

Brad Hodge and Shane Watson would be the two people involved in the incident

What’s the story?

Cricket Australia has always been at the forefront of innovation in world cricket. Their T20 league, the Big Bash League, is gaining popularity every year and certainly rivals the Indian Premier League in terms of quality.

This year, during each game, they have a player wired up through the course of the match for them to elicit their views at different points, thus keeping fans engaged at all times.

During a BBL contest between the Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Thunder, this caused a whole lot of trouble. With the commentators nowadays being good friends of players, quite often having been their contemporaries at one stage, there is plenty of banter during the game.

Network Ten’s statistician had given Strikers captain Brad Hodge some information about opposing player Shane Watson, and the captain took action based on the information provided, leading to CA investigating the issue.

In case you didn’t know...

Ten Network’s commentator Mark Howard has been a popular figure during this year’s BBL as he has shared the box with the likes of Mark Waugh, Adam Gilchrist and Kevin Pietersen.

He often passes on the information provided by the statistician to the player wired up.

The heart of the matter

Mark Howard made a casual comment to Strikers skipper Brad Hodge about Shane Watson’s stats against pacer Ben Laughlin. He mentioned that Laughlin has taken the retired Australian all-rounder’s wicket twice in the last 8 balls. The very next over, Hodge brought Laughlin into the attack in an attempt to get Watson’s wicket.

The conversation went like this -

Mark Howard: "Our master statistician Lawrie Colliver tells us Laughlin has got Watson twice in the last eight balls he's bowled him in this competition,"

Brad Hodge: "Really?"

Mark Howard: "I'll leave that with you skipper,"

Brad Hodge: "I'll bring him on next over then. Let's get him into the game. Next over bud."

Hodge went on to bring Laughlin into the attack in the very next over, but it was to no avail as Watson would soldier on and make an impressive 39 for his side.

What’s next?

Cricket Australia has a strict integrity code and the broadcasters are always informed of the policies of the body before each season. In the aftermath, the broadcasters have come out and apologized for the incident.

The board clearly feels that the broadcasters took it one step too far this time, and that it affected the fairness of the contest.

Sportskeeda’s take

‘You live by the sword, you die by the sword’

In their quest to an provide engaging program, the broadcasters have gone out of their way to get the players involved as much as possible during the play. The insights provided from the players are fascinating, as is often seen when Kevin Pietersen is batting.

Hopefully Cricket Australia lets the broadcasters get away with a warning with a clear reminder of what can and what can not be said during a game.