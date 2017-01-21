Hazel Keech stands up for husband Yuvraj Singh on social media

Hazel Keech makes an incredibly heartfelt statement after Yuvraj's century

Yuvraj Singh with Hazel Keech at their wedding

What’s the story?

Big events in life can sometimes change a person’s luck and such has been exactly the case with Yuvraj Singh. After he got married to Hazel Keech in a glitzy and star-studded affair in December, things have turned around for the 35-year-old.

First was a recall to the Indian ODI setup after a 3-year hiatus, and after a small blip when he failed in the first ODI, he was back, in arguably his best-ever avatar as he smashed a career-best 150 against England in Cuttack.

Hazel Keech took to Instagram to express her admiration for her man –

In case you didn’t know...

Hazel Keech is a British model who rose to prominence in India when she appeared in the Bigg Boss house in 2013. Yuvraj Singh tied the knot with her in a very public affair that saw a number of cricketers attending including Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar.

Yuvraj Singh was in the form of his life during the 2011 Cricket World Cup and was recognized for his performances when he was adjudged the ‘Man Of The Series’.

After the World Cup, news emerged that Yuvraj was diagnosed with a cancerous tumour and would undergo chemotherapy sessions in Boston.

After having successfully come back from cancer, he never really got back to his best and was in and out of the team.

The heart of the matter

Eyebrows were raised when Yuvraj was selected to the Indian team for the ODI series against England, having last played an ODI in 2013. Virat Kohli, India’s new captain, had mentioned that he was keen to have Yuvraj in the team.

He repaid his captain’s faith in the ODI against England, where he came in with the team at a precarious position, and would score an incredible 150 to help his side clinch the series.

His wife, Hazel Keech, showed the world how much she respected her husband with this post.

This is what she said –

"Fierce" should be his middle name. 150 runs from 127 balls, Man of the Match, India won 2-0 against England in ODIs. Not forgetting coming back from CANCER, getting his health and fitness back post chemo therapy and finally being in the ODI team after all of that. Throw in a wedding somewhere. That, ladies and gentleman, it what it looks like to never give up. Theres the difference in surviving cancer and beating cancer

What’s next?

After a ‘Man Of The Match’ performance in the second ODI, the expectation will be high on Yuvraj Singh’s shoulders. He forms the core of the middle-order along with MS Dhoni.

Yuvraj is also a part of the T20 side that will take on England later this month, it will be interesting to see if he makes the playing XI in that format as well.

Sportskeeda’s take

Hazel Keech perfectly captured what every Indian felt while watching Yuvraj weave his magic in Cuttack. The cricketer has taken all of us on an incredible journey from his debut in 2000 and we have been captivated with all his ups and downs.

Hazel makes an important point, we must remember what this man has gone through.