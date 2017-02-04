Welcome to the live coverage of the warm-up match between India A and Bangladesh

All eyes will be on Jayant Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Abhinav Mukund

*The Live coverage will start at 9 AM on February 5.

After a disappointing tour of New Zealand, the Bangladesh cricket team is set to take on India in a one-off Test match at Hyderabad from February 9. This match will go down in the history books as Bangladesh are touring their western neighbours to play a Test match for the first time since getting the Test status in 2000.

The Mushfiqur Rahim-led team has requested a practice match and got what they wanted as the touring team will take on India A in a 2-day warm-up tie at Secunderabad from February 5. The national selectors led by MSK Prasad have announced a strong 14-member squad that features the members of the Indian squad to take on Bangladesh, Jayant Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Abhinav Mukund.

The trio will look to put on a good show as this match acts as an audition for the fringe players to seal their place in the squad. Apart from these three, the squad also features the likes of Shahbaz Nadeem, Priyank Panchal, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav etc. as these players were rewarded for their brilliant performances in the Ranji Trophy.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, will look to get used to the conditions as they are set to face a stern test against the world no.1 Test team in few days’ time. Bangladesh will hope that their batsmen will get some much-needed practice against the decent bunch of India A spinners, Shahbaz Nadeem, Kuldeep Yadav and Jayant Yadav.

Teams: India A vs Bangladesh

Date: 5 and 6 February 2017

Venue: Secunderabad

Telecast: The match won’t be televised. You can follow Sportskeeda’s live updates from 9 AM on both the days.

Squad:

India A squad: Abhinav Mukund (capt), Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Ishank Jaggi, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Aniket Choudhary, Chama Milind, Nitin Saini.

Bangladesh Squad: Mushfiqur Rahim (capt & wk), Tamim Iqbal, Sabbir Rahman, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehedi Hasan, Taijul Islam, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed, Subashis Roy, Imrul Kayes, Liton Das, Mominul Haque, Shafiul Islam.