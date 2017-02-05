New Zealand vs Australia 2017: 3rd ODI, 5 talking points

Ross Taylor and Trent Boult setup a fine win as New Zealand grabbed the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy by winning the series 2-0.

by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 05 Feb 2017, 12:27 IST

Trent Boult registered career-best figures as New Zealand beat Australia by 24 runs at Hamilton to win the three-match series 2-0. Boult disturbed the Aussie middle-order to make the chase tougher and then cleaned up the tail to help New Zealand get their hands back on the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy.

Earlier, Ross Taylor equalled the New Zealand record for most tons in ODIs as he helped New Zealand to 281. Dean Brownlie, playing his first game since 2014 and Mitchell Santner gave him good support on a decent batting strip.

Despite Aaron Finch and Travis Head helping themselves to half-centuries, Australia never got the chase going although Stoinis scared the Kiwis by starting his innings in a promising manner. However, he was dismissed for 42 and some late order hitting by Starc and Cummins could not match Boult's accurate bowling at the death.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 281/9 in 50 overs (Taylor 107, Brownlie 63, Faulkner 3/59) beat Australia 257/10 in 47 overs (Finch 56, Head 53, Boult 6/33)

Result: New Zealand won by 24 runs

Here is a look at the talking points from the final ODI at Hamilton.

#5 Ross Taylor equals New Zealand record in ODIs

Ross Taylor slammed his 16th ODI ton to equal the Kiwi record for most hundreds in One Day Internationals. The middle order batsman came in with the team at 76/2 in the 15th over.

He and Brownlie put on a 100 run partnership from thereon and Taylor continued to revel even after the opener was dismissed. He handled Hazlewood with aplomb, smashing him for pulls and using his wrists to great effect to counter his straight balls.

Taylor helped himself to a ton even though he kept losing company at the other end. Santner, however, lent a stable hand down the order and helped New Zealand to a winning total.