SK Flashback: Rahul Dravid's 93 at Perth on January 16th, 2008

A Dravid special at the fastest pitch in the world.

Rahul Dravid triumphed in tough conditions yet again

India’s tour to Australia in the season 2007/08 was one of the many historic clashes between the two nations. The 4-Tests series was a riveting contest that showcased a very hard fought game of cricket. The scoreline read 2-1 in the favour of the hosts but it does not reveal the kind of fight India showed.

After losing the first 2 Tests at Melbourne and Sydney, India went to Perth, the fastest pitch on earth. The team morale was down after what had transpired in the Sydney Test. It would take nothing short of a miracle to resurrect the team’s fortunes and win at Perth as the surface had a history of blowing away opposition teams.

But the way Indians revived themselves from the setbacks and dominated the Aussies at Perth became a remarkable episode of Indian cricketing history. And the base of India’s march was set up by none other than the wall, Rahul Dravid. He had a knack of producing magical innings against the mighty Aussies and he turned up with another gem at the WACA.