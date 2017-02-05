Stats: Australia vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Ross Taylor equals Nathan Astle's record as NZ seal series

Here are the numbers from todays game in Hamilton

Posing with the trophy

New Zealand sealed the 3 match ODI series 2-0 series against their neighbours Australia in the Chappel-Hadlee series held in Hamilton earlier today. After opting to bat first, the Kiwis lost opener Tom Latham in the 2nd over of the match itself but revived their innings with the help of a half-century by Martin Guptill and a decent knock of 37 by captain Kane Williamson.

However, the day belonged to Ross Taylor who scored a record-equalling century as he smashed his way to a knock of 107 in 101 deliveries with thirteen fours to his name. A late surge by Mitchell Santner helped the Blackcaps post a total of 281 in 50 overs, which was 5 lesser than last match’s total of 286.

As Australia came out to bat, they got off to a decent start with openers Shaun Marsh and Aaron Finch guiding their innings. However, they soon lost their way as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Despite two half-centuries by Marsh and Travis Head, Australia were not up to the mark as they were bowled out 24 runs short of New Zealand’s total. Trent Boult was the pick of the bowlers as he achieved his career best figures of 6-33. Mitchell Santer chipped in with two wickets while Willamson picked up one wicket as well.

This was a much-needed victory for the Kiwis after the 2nd ODI was washed out. Australia remains no.1 in the ICC rankings but could soon be dethroned if South Africa win their next match against Sri Lanka.

0 – No. of boundaries hit by New Zealand from overs 36-41. They lost three wickets in this period and scored 18 runs.

1 – First half-century by Dean Brownlie. His highest score before this was 47.

3- No. of 50+ scores by Travis Head in last 4 ODIs, including a fifty in this match

4 – Ross Taylor continues to stay 4th in New Zealand’s all-time leading run-scorers in ODIs.

6/33 – Trent Boult’s career best figures. His previous best was 5-27 against Australia in Auckland in 2015.

8 – Australia have not won a single match in their previous 8 away games.

16 – Ross Taylor scored his 16th century for New Zealand in ODIs today. He equalled Nathan Astle’s record.