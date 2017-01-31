5 best midfielders above the age of 30

These midfielders like fine wine have just got better with age

@ashw77 by Ashwin Hanagudu Top 5 / Top 10 31 Jan 2017, 13:28 IST

Midfielders are the players who run the game of football. They are crucial in setting up the style of play and controlling the flow of the game. These players are the link between attack and defence often playing defence-splitting passes and breaking up opposition play as and when required.

All the best teams in the world have that one player (or in some cases 3) in the centre of the park capable of making a difference with a moment of magic. While the players are on this list are all above 30, there is no doubting the fact that they are still crucial and capable of making a difference to their sides.

Here are the top 5 midfielders above the age of 30:

#5 Franck Ribery (33)

One of the greatest players of our generation, Franck Ribery at the age of 33 is still going strong for Bayern Munich. Known for his terrific pace, excellent dribbling skills and brilliant vision, Ribery has been one of the main factors in Bayern Munich’s dominance in European and Bundesliga football.

A Bayern Munich legend, Ribery is currently in his 9th season at the German club and has even extended his contract for one more year keeping him in Munich until 2018. While Douglas Costa was preferred to Ribery by previous manager Pep Guardiola, under Ancelotti the Frenchman has played a much more integral role having already made 18 appearances.

Ribery even said how he felt “trusted again” under Ancelotti. Speaking to Kicker, he said:

"Under Ancelotti, I finally feel like I'm trusted again, He's an awesome coach and I need people like him or Jupp Heynckes and Ottmar Hitzfeld.

“I feel free and fully motivated," Ribery continued. "He [Ancelotti] is a gift for the club."

Bayern Munich will be thanking Ancelotti that he has managed to get the Frenchman fit and firing on all cylinders once again.