5 best moments of the week from European football

This week was filled with fantastic goals as here are five of the best moments from Europe.

@NishanthNS_97 by Nishanth Top 5 / Top 10 06 Feb 2017, 20:12 IST

There was no stopping Eden Hazard on Saturday afternoon

The first week of February has been all about goals. We have seen some high scoring games in the Serie A with Lazio netting six past Pescara and Napoli bagging seven against Bologna. It was the same in the Premier League with Everton and Bournemouth's game ending 6-3 in what was a nine-goal thriller.

Elsewhere in Germany, both Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig, who are first and second on the table respectively, dropped points this weekend. Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid at the Calderon in the Kings Cup semi-finals while Real Madrid’s league game against Celta Vigo was postponed.

Since this week has been all about goals, this week’s five best moments from Europe are all goals. Take a look:

#1 Celtic’s team goal filled with flair vs St.Johnstone

Perhaps the most stunning goal of the week came from Scotland where Celtic secured yet another victory thanks to a hat-trick from Moussa Dembele. With Celtic leading 4-2 against St.Johnstone, Dembele passed the ball to Mikael Lustig, the vice-captain of this Celtic team.

Lustig then played a rabonna pass towards the centre of the box where Callum McGregor made a run. McGregor controlled the ball and backheeled it towards Moussa Dembele, who neatly placed the ball towards the left corner of the net to make it 5-2 on the night for Celtic.

With 70 points in 24 games (23 wins, 1 draw) Celtic have pretty much sealed the deal in Scotland, with their closest rivals Aberdeen 27 points shy of the league leaders.