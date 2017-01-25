5 defenders who stopped Cristiano Ronaldo

Defenders who completely shackled the Real Madrid forward

25 Jan 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo’s record speaks for itself when it comes to how good he has been in his long career. Although there have been several low points in recent game weeks he is still one of the best players in the world.

He lifted the Ballon d’Or and the FIFA Best men’s player awards and Real Madrid currently lead the La Liga table. Ronaldo has also changed his game a lot to cope with age. He started out as a pacey winger who could run riot against defences.

Now he focuses on getting the ball into the back of the net with great efficiency. He can still go past players but not at the frequency he used to. Defenders still have to work really hard to constrict his movement and stop him from scoring.

But here are 5 defenders who have been successful against the Real Madrid superstar.

#5 Sergio Ramos and Alvaro Arbeloa

Ronaldo faced his own Madrid teammates

One of the advantages of being Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammates is that to you learn how he plays. Sergio Ramos and Alvaro Arbeloa used that advantage against him when Portugal met Spain in Euro 2012.

Having still not managed to lift an international trophy, Portugal were only two steps away from achieving that dream in 2012 when they met Spain the holders in the semi-final stage of the competition.

The game was definitely not a classic. There were hardly any shots on target as both sides opted to play as defensively as possible, with the aim being not to concede. But Ronaldo is one player who can break the deadlock even when a team are not playing at their best.

But on this occasion, he was unable to influence the game whatsoever. This was largely due to how well Ramos and Arbeloa managed to contain him. They did not give him a minutes’ rest and kept him quiet