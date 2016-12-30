5 legendary athletes who have had inspiring love stories

Pierre and Marie Curie, Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal, Cleopatra and Mark Antony - some love stories are meant to transcend time. They are everlasting and intense, and greater than the sum of their parts. Alone, these individuals were powerful personalities in their own right; but together, they achieved immortality.

You wouldn't normally associate such expansive, over-arching love with the sporting field. But we've learned over the years that most great athletes have a significant other to thank for their success. Their sporting achievements on the field were strongly complemented by a stable relationship off it - a relationship that provides the firm support for the individual to flourish.

With happiness being one of the biggest requisites for sporting success, a pure bond of true love with one’s partner is most essential. And while the star athletes may not always showcase their love lives to the public, they would be the first to admit that they'd be nothing without the love & support of their better halves.

At the same time, some of the world's most famous sportspersons have frequently professed their love in the public eye, with some of their proposals attaining legendary status. It comes as no surprise that most of them choose platinum to profess their love.

The precious metal makes an ultimate statement because of its purity & rarity while being understated & classy in its appearance. World over, platinum symbolizes love - the kind that is pure & makes for everlasting relationships, long careers and memorable stories.

Here are five sporting couples whose love has gone platinum and left the sporting world in awe.

#1 Roger and Mirka Federer

Like the perfectionist that he is on the tennis court, 17-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer’s family life is also perfect and full of love. The first couple of the tennis world – Roger and wife Mirka- undoubtedly are the epitome of eternal love.

Since meeting Roger at the Sydney Olympics in 2000, Mirka, a retired WTA player herself, has been a constant figure at all of the legend’s matches. From cheering profusely to urging him to keep fighting to patiently bearing the emotional rollercoaster of a match, the devoted partner has done it all for her husband.

Mirka’s unfailing love stems from her own profound knowledge and deep understanding of the game, having been a player herself - she has even doubled up as Federer's manager.

Platinum bands symbolize the everlasting love between Federer and Mirka

Even after marrying Federer in 2009 and subsequently giving birth to their two sets of twins, absolutely nothing has changed for Mirka. Even now, when the super-wife turns up at his games – with their kids in tow – she is still his rock solid system of support, like she's always been.