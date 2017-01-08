5 most hated footballers in the world currently

Here we list five footballers who have been hated the most in the world in recent times.

@whynotkundu by Sagnik Kundu Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jan 2017, 17:07 IST

Costa is never shy of a fight

Football is the most beautiful game on the planet. However, the presence of villainous characters in any aspect of life only adds to the excitement, wonder, and awe. And football, itself, is not devoid of villains. Whether it is by their on-field brashness or off-field antics, some of the biggest names to have ever graced the game have really helped to mould it into the spectacle that it is.

For many, it is the presence of these personalities that makes football such a riveting sport. These players are always making the headlines, and more often than not for the negative reasons.

On some occasions, some of these footballers are hated by the fans because of sheer club loyalty and blinded faith. Mostly, though, these players have crossed the line too many times with their words and action, inciting abhorrence with their behaviour.

On that note, here we list five footballers who have been hated the most in the world in recent times.

#1 Diego Costa

Without a doubt, Diego Costa is the most controversial player in the Premier League at present. Although he appears to be a reformed man under new Antonio Conte, the question still looms large whether he is as changed as it appears. Chelsea does have a rich tradition of harbouring angsty stars.

(Video Courtesy: Football Time YouTube Channel)

Disliked for goading his way through the opposition defence, Costa is never shy of starting a fight. He has scored many important goals for his club, but the flair for the controversial has not exactly made him a favourite with the fans. Since his arrival, the Brazilian-born forward has had more theatrical feuds than a WWE star.

His decision to turn out for Spain at international level was also considered to be an insulting affront to a football-crazy nation. Costa’s main modus operandi seems to be to poke, kick and even bite his opponents which have earned him a reputation as football’s pantomime villain.