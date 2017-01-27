5 players who went on loan and got their careers back on track

Rare instances when players benefited greatly from the using the loan system.

by Khushwant Ramesh Top 5 / Top 10 27 Jan 2017, 20:47 IST

Wilfried Zaha has since turned his career around

Having spent a lot of time in a well-established club, a move to lower league clubs could seem unnatural but there are some players who need the experience of playing in such leagues to regain the kind of sharpness that got them noticed in the first place.

And the best way to achieve that is to exploit the loan system to the fullest. Some of Europe’s top clubs often send out frustrated players out on loan to get some perspective back into their careers. Or some players go through injuries and need a move to regain the kind of form that made them top players.

Here are five players who have used the loan system for their benefit in recent years:

#5 Wilfried Zaha

Having been a promising talent for Crystal Palace in the Premier League, Sir Alex Ferguson thought it fit to give the then 21-year-old a chance to shine with one of Europe’s top clubs in Manchester United. A lot was made over his transfer given the kind of potential he was oozing.

But for some reason or the other, Zaha never made it at Manchester United. Having joined the side permanently in May 2013 – even though he signed in January of that year – Zaha failed to impress Sir Alex or any Manchester United fan.

A loan move to Cardiff and then back to Crystal Palace helped him get back some of the confidence that earned him the move to the Premier League record winners in the first place. He moved back to Palace in early 2015 but the loan move there earned him the chance to win a place back in his former team.

He’s since been linked with moves to teams like Manchester City, Everton and West Ham – definite upgrades to his current side.