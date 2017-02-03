5 possible destinations for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has confirmed that he will leave Borussia Dortmund in the summer. Let's take a look at five possible destinations.

@snehanjanb by Snehanjan Banerjee Top 5 / Top 10 03 Feb 2017, 09:10 IST

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Future up in the air

For a long time now, we have constantly seen the rumour mill linking Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with a move away from Borussia Dortmund and that inevitable time does not seem far away. We have seen some exceptionally talented players making their names while at the German club over the years but Der BVB has failed to retain most of them.

The likes of Mario Gotze, Robert Lewandowski and Mats Hummels all left for bigger clubs, in fact, all left for Bayern Munich while the likes of Ilkay Gundogan, Nuri Sahin, Shinji Kagawa moved to foreign leagues.

During Marco Reus’ constant struggles with injuries in recent seasons, Aubameyang had become the darling of the fans but they have to start preparing for a heartbreak in the summer if reports are believed to be true. The forward has confirmed that he is looking for a fresh new challenge in the summer and wants to play at “the next level”. Now aged 27, the Gabonese striker is at the peak of his career and should be at this level for at least 5-6 years more.

Arguably, he is one of the very best in the business right now and there should be no shortage of suitors for the razor-sharp attacker but also there are very few clubs in Europe who can afford the transfer fee Aubameyang would command. This must be heartbreaking for the Dortmund fans but over the years, they have grown a thick skin to these departures.

All they would hope is that Aubameyang does not join Bayern Munich and that is unlikely because the player himself stated earlier that he will never join the rivals as that would be too hard for the fans.

So, what next? Let us take a look at five possible destinations of the Gabon international.

#1 Real Madrid

Aubameyan has already professed his wish to play for Real one day

Real Madrid, the dream destination for most footballers in the world, happens to be the dream club of Aubameyang as per several reports in the past. Well, there is also an emotional reason behind this one. He supposedly promised his grandfather that he would play for Real Madrid at least once in his career when he was on his deathbed.

The quality the 27-year-old possesses should definitely interest the 11-time European champions and if that translates to a formal offer, Real Madrid seems like the ideal destination.

There are a few factors which make the deal a bit unlikely, though. Aubameyang moving to the Santiago Bernabeu would mean Karim Benzema’s Real Madrid career comes to an end. To be fair, Aubameyang is a much better striker than Benzema when it comes to being lethal in front of the goal but Benzema’s unselfish foil brings the best out of Cristiano Ronaldo and the others.

However, with both Zidane and Perez big fans of the Frenchman, Aubameyang might have to look for other options.