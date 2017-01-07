5 strikers who we thought were done but who proved us wrong in 2016

These men are back. And how!

@TheKopiteLad by Taha Memon Top 5 / Top 10 07 Jan 2017, 09:56 IST

Diego Costa seems rejuvenated under Antonio Conte

“Life is not about how hard you hit, it’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward.”

A quote immortalised in the film Rocky, it rings true in all fields of life. A clichéd quote nowadays, but if ever was it apt in the world of football, it is here.

The current season saw many players change clubs and some were written off as having hit their peak or simply having lost their game. However, there have been a lot of players this season who have proved us wrong with their will to succeed. Here, we look at five strikers who the majority thought were done, but who have proved us wrong this year –

#5 Diego Costa

To be honest, no one thought Costa was “done”. Chelsea had just gone through one of their worst seasons ever and the club was in desperate need of some rebuilding after Guus Hiddink departed and Antonio Conte arrived.

The Spanish international has never been one to care what others think of him, and at the same time, he is not exactly the apple of the public’s eye. Costa, just like his fellow teammates had a rough outing in the previous season but the blunt of the pressure fell on him and Eden Hazard as the Blues faltered. Bashed in the media for his form, he did not have the easiest of jobs when this season started.

Costa, however, has proven each and every doubter of his wrong so far this season. Being involved in 19 goals in the same number of appearances in the league and heading the race for the Golden Boot right now, the forward has been immense and his fighting spirit is second to none in the Premier League.

We’re seeing a different version of the forward so far and it is one that has helped Chelsea to the top of the league. A change in form to be proud of.