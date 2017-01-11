5 things to look forward to in Europe this week

Football galore, as we look forward to an breath-taking week of football in Europe

by Rahul Top 5 / Top 10 11 Jan 2017, 19:39 IST

As one of the busiest periods in football is now underway, football fans can look forward to non-stop action throughout Europe. It begins with the second legs of the Copa del Rey round of 16, where Sevilla host Real Madrid and Barcelona host Athletic Bilbao. Sevilla and Real will then return to face each other again for the fourth time this season in La Liga over the weekend.

We can also look forward to some of the key fixtures in the Premier League, as many of the top teams will battle it out against one another. The week concludes with the FA Cup third round replays, that will include those clubs who only managed a draw in the first tie.

As winter settles in Europe, we can only hope that matches go on as per schedule, as snow storms look to spoil the party.

#1 Battle at the top of La Liga

Sevilla are exceeding expectations this season

Only days after their second leg tie in the Copa del Rey, unbeaten Real Madrid will once again travel to high-flying Sevilla in a crunch La Liga tie that might well have a big impact on the season’s of both clubs. Zinedine Zidane’s team ended 2016 in fine fashion and are now hoping for a repeat in 2017.

They are comfortably at the top of La Liga with a game in hand and regardless of the result against second-placed Sevilla, they are in no danger of dropping positions.

Los Rojiblancos will be keen to overturn their defeat against the league leaders which they suffered only a week ago in the Copa del Rey, while also plotting a victory in the same fixture days later. They were also beaten by them earlier this season in the UEFA Super Cup, leaving Jorge Sampaoli’s team desperate to get the better of Los Blancos.

Sevilla are exceeding expectations this season and find themselves ahead of the likes of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid on the table. A double win on home soil against Real Madrid will further cement their intentions to compete at the top of La Liga.

As for Barcelona and Atletico, they must ensure that they win their respective matches this week in the hope that they can climb up the ladder. Barca have drawn four of their last six games in La Liga and are trailing from their first leg in the Copa del Rey. Luis Enrique’s side will be eager to return to winning ways.