6 summer signings in the EPL that have surprised us with their impact

Not many expected these names to have such a big impact.

by Chris Martin Top 5 / Top 10 26 Jan 2017, 16:50 IST

Llorente has been one bright light in what has been a disappointing season for Swansea so far

Football never sleeps. And the off-season is as big an event as the season itself. Even when the Premier League goes for its annual break in the summer, the people behind the scene still have to be very much on their toes. And no stones are left unturned in a club’s pursuit of getting better. And nothing adds more value to a club than a solid summer signing.

This summer was no different as Premier League clubs shelled out nearly £1.005bn as they continue to strengthen their squad.

Today we look at six surprisingly impactful signings that have made their mark in the Premier League since arriving last summer. You may notice that players like Zlatan Ibrahimovic have not been included on the list – for the pure reason that their impact has been less of a surprise.

But we’ve included some of the notable omissions at the bottom just in case you thought we’d forgot them. Happy scrolling! We’ll start in reverse order...

#6 Fernando Llorente (Swansea City): £5.2 Million from Sevilla

They may find themselves in a relegation scrap, but Swansea City are fortunate to have Fernando Llorente firing in eight goals for them this season. There have even been times where Swansea have looked doomed for the drop, but Llorente’s performances have kept Welsh side in the hunt for survival.

Rumours suggest Chelsea are interested in the striker at the halfway point, but if the Swans can keep hold of the tall Spaniard for the remainder of the season they stand a good chance of staying in the Premier League.