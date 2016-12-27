Barcelona hesitant on maintaining Andres Iniesta's wages for new contract

The Barcelona captain's contract expires in 2018.

Iniesta has been linked with a move away from Barcelona

Catalan club, Barcelona have stated their uncertainty about Andres Iniesta’s wages as they look to tie him down on a new contract. According to Spanish newspaper AS, Barcelona is keen on tying down the Spaniard to a new contract given that his current one expires in 2018.

Barcelona recently renewed the contracts of Suarez, Busquets and Neymar and is also looking to renew Messi’s contract. The wage bill though has been a cause of concern but the club has moved quickly to allay such fears stating that, “The situation is under control.”

Also Read: Barcelona will make Lionel Messi the highest paid player in the world, says president Josep Bartomeu

The Spaniard, on the other hand, has already stated his intention of finishing his career at the club. However, as per AS, the Spaniard midfielder wants to be paid equivalent to the highest paid players in the squad, which seems to be the main issue in the renewal of his contract.

Although talks are yet to commence between club and player over the terms of the new contract, it is believed that Iniesta will stay at Barcelona. The club and the player have a cordial relationship and President, Maria Bartomeu is keen to find a solution which suits both parties at the earliest.

The Spaniard is well within his rights to make such a demand, given his form and how seamlessly he has adapted his game since Xavi’s departure and injuries. In fact, reports have also revealed that his current salary puts him on the second rung of the salary scale. Given that Iniesta in his 30’s the club is sceptical about the wage demand.

Iniesta, a product of the famed La Masia academy, has played only for Barcelona and doubts of his commitment to the club are unquestionable. Over the years, Iniesta has been integral to the team’s style of play and has been a part of the most successful Barcelona sides.

Also Read: Transfer Rumour: Juventus looking to tempt Andres Iniesta to quit Barcelona

While reports have emerged in the Italian media about Juventus being interested in him, it is unlikely that such a move will happen. Juventus’s earlier success with Pirlo in 2011 does make them favourites as potential suitors but the move is unlikely to happen given the Spaniard’s allegiance towards the Catalan club.

Iniesta’s current season

The 32-year-old made his debut almost a decade back for the club and has been involved in 12 games across all competitions this season. His passing stats show a completion rate of 41.50 per game in the league while it jumps up to a whopping 64.00 in the Champions League.

Although these are not stats of the highest percentage it is the effectiveness of the completed passes that has made him such a delight to watch this season.