Transfer Rumour: Barcelona ready to sell Ivan Rakitic and Arda Turan to fund Lionel Messi's new contract

Barcelona are reportedly looking to bring in at least USD 53m by selling the two players.

Turan and Rakitic at a training session

What’s the story?

According to Spanish news outlet El Confidencial, Barcelona are considering selling a few of their fringe first-team players, to offer a big-money contract extension to superstar Lionel Messi. Reports suggest that midfielders Ivan Rakitic and Arda Turan are two first-team players who could be sold.

Also Read: FC Barcelona calm over Lionel Messi's contract situation, reveals Luis Suarez

While Turan could depart to China, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is keen on bringing in Rakitic as a replacement for the injured Ilkay Gundogan. Barcelona are reportedly looking to bring in at least $53m by selling the two players.

In case you didn’t know…

Messi’s contract at the Camp Nou runs out in the summer of 2018, and he is yet to sign an extension. Though reports claim that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is unsettled at the club, Barcelona are still looking to tie down the superstar.

The heart of the matter

Arda Turan has failed to cement a first-team spot since his arrival at Camp Nou and will definitely leave the club. With Luis Suarez, Neymar and Messi being the regular starters in Luis Enrique’s side, it is difficult for any player to usurp the trio from the starting XI.

There have been rumours linking the Turkish player with a move to the cash-rich Chinese Super League, but there have been no indications from the player’s side that he is indeed heading to Asia.

Also Read: Messi is 'indispensable' to Barcelona says club president

Speculations have been rife that Rakitic could join Premier League side Manchester City as early as the current transfer window. With Gundogan’s season-ending injury, Guardiola is looking for a creative centre midfielder to take his place and Rakitic has emerged as a viable replacement.

At Barcelona, the Croatian has fallen down the pecking order this season, with Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets being the first two names in midfield. The completion for the third and final spot has heated up, with Denis Suarez, Rafinha, Andre Gomes and Rakitic vying for the spot.

What’s next?

Messi’s contract renewal is one of the main agendas for Barcelona at the moment. Given his performance, there are no grounds to suggest that he is unhappy at the club and it is only a matter of time before he commits his future to the club.

Sportskeeda’s take

If it is necessary to sell off players to ensure Messi’s future at the club, then it is well worth it. The Argentinian is the best player in the world, and Barcelona should hold on to him no matter what.