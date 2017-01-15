Transfer Rumour: Chelsea plot £75m move for Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller to replace Diego Costa

While both Manchester United and Manchester City were already keeping tabs on Muller, Chelsea have now joined the race.

Muller has struggled for form this season and is unhappy at Bayern

What’s the story?

According to the Daily Express, Chelsea are already looking for a replacement for Diego Costa and are eyeing Bayern Munich star, Thomas Muller. The Premier League side is lining up a £75 million bid for the German, who is reportedly unhappy at the club.

The report also adds that while both Manchester United and Manchester City were already keeping tabs on Muller, Chelsea have now joined the race to sign the German World Cup winner in the summer.

In case you didn’t know…

Costa has had a terrific season so far for Chelsea and is the Premier League’s top scorer with 14 goals to his name. However, he is looking to push through a move to China after a reported training ground row with boss Antonio Conte and a fitness coach.

The Spaniard was left out of the squad for the match against Leicester City yesterday which has further fuelled the speculation.

The heart of the matter

Although Roman Abramovich remains adamant that Costa is not for sale and has reportedly rejected a bid of £80million from Tianjin Quanjian, chances of the Brazil-born Spain international moving are becoming increasingly high. Costa’s agent, Jorge Mendes is understood to be engineering a move with Quanjian chairman Shu Yuhui and the move could transpire sooner rather than later.

Also read: Transfer Rumour: Jose Mourinho eyes reunion with Chelsea star Nemanja Matic

Meanwhile, Muller has struggled to cement a first-team spot under new manager Carlo Ancelotti this season. The 27-year-old forward even admitted that he was unhappy at the Allianz Arena.

Moreover, he has struggled for form as well, scoring only one goal in the Bundesliga so far which is absurd for a player of his standard. Last season, under Pep Guardiola he had found the net 20 times. The dip in form has seen him be left out of the top-of-the-table clash with RB Leipzig just before the winter break.

The situation is dicey and obviously, the 27-year-old has attracted interest from England.

What’s next?

Without Costa, Chelsea are well aware that their title charge could be at stake. Although they are comfortably placed in the table with a lead of seven points over second-placed Tottenham Hotspur, their momentum has been dealt a blow. They need Costa now more than ever and should try to convince him to stay.

Sportskeeda’s take

Things have turned sour for Muller at Bayern this season and he could be the answer to Chelsea’s problems. He will not come cheap but it is unlikely that Abramovich would be put off by the huge asking fee. A player of his capability is well worth £75 million and if the London club do sign him, then they will become firm title favourites.