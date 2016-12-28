Chelsea transfer rumour: Blues to turn to Joe Hart and Jan Oblak should Thibaut Courtois join Real Madrid in summer

Chelsea are slowing coming around the fact that they could the big Belgian in the summer to Real Madrid.

by Khushwant Ramesh Rumours 28 Dec 2016, 12:11 IST

Chelsea's two big options

Real Madrid's pursuit of Thibaut Courtois is making Chelsea consider all options, report Spanish publication AS. The 24-year-old Belgian shot-stopper has been exquisite this season – with twelve clean sheets – and Real Madrid want him to be their next 'big’ signing.

Chelsea aren't keen on letting the big man leave the club but should he do so, they're targeting two high-profile goalkeepers from the Premier League and the La Liga. Their first option is to give Manchester City outcast Joe Hart the chance to be a part of another title-challenging Premier League team after Pep Guardiola decided he was surplus to the squad.

Hart, who's currently on loan with Serie A side Torino, has been playing regularly and is still regarded as England's number 1 option for the national team. Chelsea will be able to get Hart on the cheap and even Manchester City are ready to cut ties with him as soon as possible – which, considering Real Madrid's transfer ban, could only be in the summer.

If not the Englishman, Chelsea will turn to Atletico Madrid's 23-year-old sensation, Jan Oblak. The Slovenian has been outstanding for Diego Simeone's side ever since joining from Benfica. But of the two choices, the Blues know the latter will be the more expensive one but the one who could go on and stay for a long time at the Bridge.

Chelsea will demand excess of £60 million for Belgian Thibaut Courtois whose contract runs out only in the summer of 2019. Real Madrid have reportedly been monitoring Courtois for a couple of months now - especially after losing out on Manchester United's David de Gea last summer.

Zinedine Zidane is happy with what Keylor Navas is providing for his side but will see Courtois as the kind of signing capable of giving the entire squad a boost. The last 'big' name Real Madrid signed was James Rodriguez back in 2014. And they're yet to replace former captain and keeper, Iker Casillas at the base of their defence.

Real Madrid were also an interested party in Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak but will be refused the sale considering the kind of tension that exists between the two clubs. Diego Simeone is unlikely to sanction the move unless of course, Real Madrid offer silly money - which they're more than capable of.

Oblak is valued at around £70 million and with his contract set to expire only in 2021, Atletico Madrid can demand an enormous fee for the Slovenian.