Donnarumma save wins Super Cup for Milan

Football Soccer - Juventus v AC Milan - Italian Super Cup Final - Doha, Qatar - 23/12/16 - Juventus' Alex Sandro fights for the ball with AC Milan's Fernandez Suso. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari

DOHA (Reuters) - AC Milan lifted the Italian Super Cup after 17-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma's save from Paulo Dybala secured a 4-3 penalty shootout win over Juventus on Friday.

Giorgio Chiellini put Juve ahead and Giacomo Bonaventura equalised, both in the first half, as a free-flowing match finished 1-1 after extra-time. Gianluca Lapadula's first penalty for Milan was saved by Gianluigi Buffon.

Mario Mandzukic then fired a Juve effort against the crossbar before Donnarumma produced a superb one-handed save to stop their fifth attempt from Dybala.

That left Mario Pasalic to convert the winner with ease.

Donnarumma, already a Milan regular, had kept Juve at bay in the previous 120 minutes while Dybala could have won the game at the end of extra-time but sent a wild effort sailing over the bar.

The match is traditionally played between the Serie A and Italian Cup winners. Juve won both last term so Milan qualified as cup runners-up. Donnarumma made early saves from Stefano Sturaro and Mandzukic before Chiellini turned the ball in from a corner in the 18th minute.

Milan, who beat Juve 1-0 in their last Serie A meeting, levelled when Bonaventura scored with a glancing header from Spaniard Suso's cross seven minutes before halftime.

Donnarumma made another outstanding save in the second half to turn Sami Khedira's long-range effort over the bar.

Opposite number Buffon, 21 years his senior, was not to be outdone, brilliantly turning Carlos Bacca's header on to the woodwork.

