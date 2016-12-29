EPL 2016/17: 5 Talking Points from Matchweek 18

Chelsea look unstoppable while the other top teams race to victory in the penultimate gameweek of the year.

by Rahul Top 5 / Top 10 29 Dec 2016, 16:47 IST

Chelsea continued their resurgence under Conte

Chelsea registered yet another win and another clean sheet to ensure they ended 2016 at the top of the table. All of the top seven teams in the league claimed wins this week, with Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham winning convincingly.

Also read: 10 things we learned from Gameweek 18

West Ham and Burnley were the only teams in the bottom half of the table to win in Gameweek 18, as the struggles at the bottom of the table continued. The week also saw another managerial departure with Bob Bradley being sacked, while former England manager Sam Allardyce took charge of his first game as Crystal Palace manager.

#1 Chelsea close in on Premier League record

Chelsea comfortably brushed aside a brave Bournemouth side at Stamford Bridge by three goals to nil. Eden Hazard showed exactly why he is considered amongst the very best players in the word, with another outstanding performance that was capped off with a goal. Pedro also continued his fine form this season by bagging a brace.

The Blues are a win away from equalling a Premier League record of 13 straight wins, that was set by Arsenal nearly 15 years ago. Antonio Conte’s side also registered yet another clean sheet and look unstoppable at the moment. They still remain six points clear of second-placed Liverpool but have a much less hectic schedule in January.

Chelsea will host Stoke City next in what is expected to be a very winnable fixture for the Blues.