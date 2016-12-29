EPL 2016/17: 6 players from big clubs who could leave on loan in the January transfer window

The list has some incredible talents from across the field.

by Khushwant Ramesh Opinion 29 Dec 2016, 21:12 IST

Arsenal’s Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain is just one of the many players made to be available on loan

There will always be players who aren’t fully satisfied with their role in a football club. Be it on the bench, on the field but not in their preferred position, those in loggerheads with their manager and more. With the transfer window almost upon us, it’s an opportunity for such players to push for a move away from the club.

The Premier League is currently one of the hottest competitions in world football with six teams fighting for the title – albeit Chelsea seem like they’re running away with it – and there are a tonne of players who aren’t satisfied with their role they’re currently under.

Here’s looking at six relatively big players – once from each of the big 6 clubs – who could push for a loan move in January:

1) Arsenal – Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Although the 23-year-old is out injured right now, he’s been linked with a move away from the Gunners next month. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is a long-term project for Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger and he could very well become one of England’s better players if he keep himself fit.

He’s had a really good season so far for the North London club. Oxlade-Chamberlain has already scored six goals this season in all competitions and all of those goals came when he started the game on the left or the right wing, making it quite the achievement for the youngster.

Liverpool were said to be interested in taking him on loan but Jurgen Klopp denied the claims in his pre-match press conference earlier this week. A host of other Premier League clubs are interested in giving Oxlade-Chamberlain the kind of platform he could use – like his teammate Jack Wilshere who’s currently flourishing with Bournemouth.