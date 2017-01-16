EPL 2016/17: 5 talking points from matchweek 21

Liverpool's draw helps Chelsea extend their lead to seven points at the top of the table.

@m0ni_dutta by Monishankar Dutta Top 5 / Top 10 16 Jan 2017, 13:41 IST

Matchweek 21 of the English Premier League was full of action and drama. Many teams had to cope with the absence of key players – some due to the African Cup of Nations and some due to injury. New players came in the winter transfer window and had instant impacts on their teams’ performances. A total of 29 goals were scored in this week, including 4 own goals.

Spurs continued their ascent, Liverpool slumped to third position in the league table, while Chelsea went seven points clear at the top of the table. Manchester City, Swansea City and Crystal Palace suffered humiliating defeats.

Let us take a look at some of the crucial events of this week’s Premier League action.

#1 Zlatan’s late equaliser gives Manchester United a fully deserved point against Liverpool

Zlatan saved the day for United yet again with a late goal against Liverpool

An absorbing Premier League encounter between fierce rivals Manchester United and Liverpool ended 1-1 at Old Trafford. The hosts extended their unbeaten run to 16 games in all competitions as a result of the draw. Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp’s side are still looking for their first win of the year.

Both the teams looked cautious right from the start – a result of the two managers’ tactical battle. Both teams tried to dominate the midfield, hence chances were tough to come by. James Milner's 27th-minute penalty and sixth league goal of the season – awarded after a bizarre handball from Pogba – gave Liverpool the lead. The former Manchester City player has scored his past 10 penalties in the Premier League, including all seven for Liverpool.

But it was Zlatan Ibrahimovic who had the final say in the tie. He scored his 19th goal of the season and is now the top-scorer in the Premier League alongside Diego Costa and Alexis Sanchez. In spite of the best efforts of both teams in the final few minutes, neither side failed to break the deadlock.

Simon Mignolet came to Liverpool’s rescue time and again, making some brilliant saves. His heroics forced Jose Mourinho’s side to wait till the very end to salvage a point from the match. Jurgen Klopp has had to make big decisions with his keepers this season, and the inclusion of the 28-year old Belgian was fully justified.

United's nine-match winning streak in all competitions is over with that draw. Liverpool, quite contrastingly, are winless in four matches and have dropped from second to third over the course of the weekend.