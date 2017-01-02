EPL 2016/17: Arsenal 2 - 0 Crystal Palace, 5 talking points

Arsenal hand Sam Allardyce a rough start to his Crystal Palace stint.

@gattumaan by Sourav Saha Top 5 / Top 10 02 Jan 2017, 09:24 IST

Giroud opened the scoring via an audacious scorpion kick

Given the history between the managers, Arsene Wenger and Sam Allardyce, one could have expected a feisty encounter at the Emirate on New Year’s Day. The duo has been involved in ‘not so friendly’ exchanges over the years and the mood was not expected to improve as Arsenal took on Crystal Palace.

Add in the fact that this was the 200th game at the Emirates, Arsenal fans could have been forgiven for expecting a favourable result. And the Gunners got 2017 off to a positive start establishing their intent from the first while.

On a drizzly, dark Emirates stadium, the Gunners’ attacking trio of Giroud, Sanchez and Iwobi were quick of the blocks and it was only a matter of time before they found the back of the net. Perez started ahead of Ozil, due to the German’s illness and looked to impress from the onset.

Giroud opened the scoring in the first half (more on that in the talking point) before Iwobi ensured the spoil of the points when he scored a well deserved second goal. Arsenal will be relieved with the win and the clean-sheet as well which ensured that they are still in the running for the title as well.

#1 Giroud and the wonder goal

“Wow”. That was the initial reaction as the ball hit the back of the net of the on-looking crowd at the Emirates. The same reaction applies to the author as well. As the replays aired repeatedly on the screen at the Emirates and on our television screens, one couldn’t help wowing once again.

The goal which was taken beautifully by the Frenchman set the mood at the Emirates. Palace started brightly but was rocked by a goal which was world class in every respect. After a Palace attack broke down at the edge of Arsenal’s box, they moved it quickly to Sanchez on the left who delivered a perfect cross.

Giroud was arriving languidly into the box and at the time it seemed that the ball was well behind him. But to the astonishment of the crowd, Giroud executed a perfect back flip heel/scorpion goal/rainbow flick (pick your option) with his left foot as the ball went in off the bar. Such was the quality of the goal; one could sense the immediate drop of the shoulders among the Palace players.

The beauty of the goal ensured that the entire stadium emitted a collective “oooh” when the replay was displayed on the Emirates big screen.

The French striker, when questioned about the goal at the end of the game, was humbly describing it as ‘luck’. And to be fair to Giroud, one has to appreciate the desire he showed to get into the box having started the move at the halfway line.