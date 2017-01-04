EPL 2016/17: Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea - Combined XI

Picking out the best from these two top teams isn't an easy task.

by Sumedh Opinion 04 Jan 2017, 14:03 IST

Spurs vs Chelsea last time was a hotly contested affair at the Lane

Chelsea are the team to beat this season in the Premier League with the Blues eyeing a historic 14th consecutive win on the trot. After Liverpool's draw against Sunderland, Spurs clash tonight against Chelsea is building up to be the most pivotal clash of this campaign. A Chelsea win will see them go eight points ahead of the hunting pack but a Spurs win will be a boost to all the other teams and might bring the Blues under immense pressure to solidify their lead at the summit.

The two London sides met in November with Chelsea emerging winners with a 2-1 score line. Since shifting to a 3-4-3 system, Chelsea are unbeaten whereas Spurs have bulit up a head of steam as well with their English players scoring for fun and the team churning out results one after the other.

An exciting encounter is in the offing at the Lane tonight and with the firepower at disposal in both the sides, expect an interesting viewing for the supporters. Let's take a look at the combined eleven from these two sides based completely on current form:

Goalkeeper - Thibaut Courtois

Courtois has kept 11 clean sheets this season

This was one of the toughest choices to pick one from the two best custodians in the league. Lloris has been inspirational for his side and has bailed his team out on many occasions this season. But a player who has 11 clean sheets just cannot be ignored with Courtois gaining confidence after an average 2015-16 season. His save of Patrick Van Aanholt against Sunderland was the difference between three points and one for Chelsea.

Centre back - Jan Vertonghen

Playing as a left-sided centre-back, Vertonghen has done brilliantly for Spurs, be it in a back four or a back three. He has looked assured this season with everything that he does and is a crucial cog in Spurs' well-oiled defence. The Belgian is a leader at the back and his efficiency coupled with his disciplined play gets him a place in this lineup ahead of Gary Cahill.

Centre back - David Luiz

When the Brazilian was signed on deadline day, many had written Luiz off and judged him a panic buy by the Blues. He has proved everyone wrong with his commanding performances as a ball playing defender for Chelsea since a shift in the system which increased his role in a back three. Having two centre backs to cover for him, Luiz has received the freedom to play his game as Conte is using the Brazilian like he used Leonardo Bonucci during his time in Italy.

Centre back - Cesar Azpilicueta

Conte did a masterstroke in changing the Spaniard's position which has helped the team and the player leaps and bounds. Azpilicueta is one of the best defenders in the league and is showing his versatility this season by being absolutely assured in his new role. His passing has improved along with his positioning sense and credit where due, Conte deserves an applause for sorting an ageing defence to this level.

Left wing back - Danny Rose

Danny Rose has been Spurs’ most influential defender

Rose has gone on to become one of the first names on the team-sheet as a result of his consistent showing and putting in a great shift, week in week out. He has scored important goals for them this season and is an obvious choice over Marcos Alonso who can be said as Chelsea's line weak link this season.

Centre midfield - N'Golo Kante

Leicester's struggle this season is a simple effect of Kante leaving the club which reflects the Frenchman importance to his teams. He is on course to winning back to back Premier League titles and can be said as the signing of the summer for Chelsea. There is not a single player in the league who can keep Kante out of any team and was easily the league's best midfielder of 2016.

Centre midfield - Dele Alli

The 20-year-old had a slow start to the current season but is slowly picking up the form where he left off last season. He has now scored braces in consecutive away games and has grown in confidence since the last couple of months. The likes of Nemanja Matic and Moussa Dembele have been brilliant this season but Alli has shown a spark in the last couple of games for Spurs which made him a household name in England and also attracted interest from Real Madrid.

Right wing back - Victor Moses

Moses has been outstanding in a new position this season

No one would have thought that the Nigerian would play such a huge role in Chelsea's resurgence. A wingback position has helped Moses to revive his career and he is grabbing his opportunity with both hands. Kyle Walker has been brilliant too but Moses' rise has been phenomenal and has contributed more to Chelsea than the Englishman.

Left wing - Eden Hazard

The Belgian is playing with a point to prove every time he takes on opponents. He has been in the goals for Chelsea and is on course to enable Chelsea to be the favourites to clinch the title. He has scored nine goals already and if he performs like this till May, the Blues will be crowned as the champions.

Right wing - Christian Eriksen

Eriksen has found his stride recently and is delivering consistent showings for Spurs at home and away from home too. With five goals and five assists, Eriksen has been underrated in the league but his importance cannot be undermined. Pedro and Willian have been sensational but Eriksen is more suited in this lineup with his incisive passing and superb set-piece skills.

Striker - Diego Costa

Diego Costa is the Premier League top scorer with 14 goals

The league's highest goal scorer will go against his competitor in Harry Kane as the clash at White Hart Lane is expected to be a battle between the two forwards. Costa marginally edges Kane in this lineup with fourteen league goals and has been unstoppable this season. Kane has a tendency of going goalless on a long stretch whereas Costa offers more to any side than England's main striker.

Manager - Antonio Conte

Conte has been a flavour of the season with his new system taking the league by storm. He has changed the mood around the club and has turned a set of underperforming players into an unbeaten side which churns out results irrespective of the opposition.