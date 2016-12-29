Fantasy Premier League 2016-17: 5 Players to pick for Gameweek 19

A new gameweek means a new look at our teams and here are 5 players we believe could power your Fantasy Premier League team for this week.

@rebantmalhotra by Rebant Malhotra Top 5 / Top 10 29 Dec 2016, 15:34 IST

Mane will want to score big before he departs for AFCON

The festive season brought on a whole lot of football action and excited viewers across the world. There is no stopping the Chelsea juggernaut which won its 12th consecutive game of the season and the club is now 6 points clear at the top. Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal form the rest of the top 4 and all the three clubs won their respective matches as they continue to chase Chelsea, who have been phenomenal this season.

A fourth consecutive win for Jose Mourinho’s boys has brought some stability for Manchester United who are comfortably positioned at the sixth spot, 7 points above Everton who are placed seventh.

Boxing day action and the days that followed brought in all round entertainment but the number of fixtures is clearly taking a toll on the players. One last gameweek awaits us before we move on to the New Year.

Here’s a list of 5 players which could form a part of your Fantasy Premier League team for the coming gameweek.

#1 Sadio Mane

Summer signing Sadio Mane has played a huge role in Liverpool’s campaign this season. He has delivered the goods at crucial moments and has become an instant fan favourite in the short time that he has spent at Liverpool. Mane has been involved in 14 goals for the Reds consisting of 8 goals and 6 assists. Statistically, he has been Liverpool’s best player this season.

Liverpool play Manchester City who are definitely a top team but the Citizens have been punished repeatedly at Anfield. History favours the Reds at their home ground and it will be up to their attack to ensure that the tradition is carried forward. Mane’s work rate and pace will definitely cause Manchester City’s backline quite a few problems considering their form at the moment.

Next 3 fixtures: Man City(H), Sunderland(A), Man Utd(A)