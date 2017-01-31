Highlights - Transfer deadline day moves

by Reuters News 31 Jan 2017, 17:44 IST

Football Soccer - Real Madrid v Sevilla- Spanish Liga BBVA - Santiago Bernabeu stadium, Madrid, Spain - 20/03/16 Real Madrid's Jese Rodriguez celebrates after scoring a goal. REUTERS/Sergio Perez/File Photo

REUTERS - Latest news and highlights from Europe's top football leagues on transfer deadline day on Tuesday (all times GMT):

1100 Arsenal's Zelalem joins VVV-Venlo on loan

Promising Arsenal youngster Gedion Zelalem, 20, has joined Dutch second division side VVV-Venlo on loan until the end of the season.

1043 PSG'S RODRIGUEZ JOINS HOMETOWN CLUB LAS PALMAS ON LOAN

Paris St Germain striker Jese Rodriguez has spurned the advances of English Premier League club Middlesbrough to join his hometown side Las Palmas on loan until the end of the season.

1000 GOMEZ SWAPS WIGAN FOR RAYO VALLECANO

Wigan Athletic midfielder Jordi Gomez has joined Rayo Vallecano on loan until the end of the season, the Spanish second-tier side said on Twitter.

0930 ADEBAYOR PASSES MEDIAL AT TURKEY'S ISTANBUL BASAKSEHIR

Free agent Togolese striker Emmanuel Adebayor has joined Istanbul Basaksehir after passing a medical, the Turkish side said on Twitter.

0910 EL GHAZI TO SWAP AJAX FOR FRANCE'S LILLE

Winger Anwar El Ghazi is set to leave Ajax Amsterdam for France's Lille, the Erividisie side confirmed.

0840 N'ZONZI EXTENDS SEVILLA CONTRACT

La Liga side Sevilla have announced that midfielder Steven N'Zonzi has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the club until June 2020. The 28-year-old was reported to be a target for Spanish giants Barcelona and England's Manchester City.

0830 MIDDLESBROUGH MIDFIELDER DE PENA LOANED TO REAL OVIEDO

Midfielder Carlos De Pena joins Spanish second division side Real Oviedo on loan till the end of the season. The 24-year-old joined Boro in 2015, but has not featured for the senior side this season.

0815 LEVERKUSEN CONFIRM BAILEY SIGNING

Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen have confirmed the signing of 19-year-old winger Leon Bailey from Belgium's Racing Genk on a five-year contract.

0800 SWANS FORWARD EMNES HEADS BACK TO ROVERS ON LOAN

Swansea City forward Marvin Emnes has rejoined second-tier Blackburn Rovers on loan for the rest of the season.

The Dutchman, 28, who is out of contract at the end of the season, spent the first half of the campaign at Blackburn and returned to Swansea on Jan. 15, but has been allowed to return to the Championship side.

(Compiled by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)