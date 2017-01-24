I-League 2017: ISL and I-League won't merge this year, reveals AIFF president Praful Patel

The AIFF president does not see the merger taking place in the near future.

@@MarathiScouser by Sumedh News 24 Jan 2017, 19:14 IST

Indian Super League has seen a meteoric rise since its inception

What's the story?

Despite rumours circulating about a unified league in India, with an idea to merge the ISL with the I-League, many roadblocks have emerged that have stalled the decision. India's football governing body, AIFF has employed numerous measures to ease the merger, with reports emerging that the country will have its unified league rolling in from 2018.

AIFF president, Praful Patel admitted today that the unification of the two professional leagues in India won't happen this year, which is set to dampen the mood for football supporters in the country.

Patel revealed, "I have my doubts and frankly, I don’t see any merger happening at least this year."

In case you didn't know...

The idea to have a season-long premier first division received ferocious backlash from many I-League clubs who, as Patel said, resisted changes for the betterment of the sport. Goan clubs like Salgaocar SC, Dempo SC, and Sporting Club de Goa opposed the merger along with the likes of Mohun Bagan and East Bengal.

ISL's rule of one club per city has made the traditional Indian clubs oppose the decision vehemently.

The heart of the matter

The AIFF president quashed any reports of a merger in the near future, which will mean that the two leagues will operate separately for at least the next two years. Patel was critical of the I-League clubs who opposed the decision as he feels that other clubs should follow the path of Bengaluru FC and invest in the sport.

He hoped that the opposing clubs would welcome the change eventually and India will see its own full-throttle, year-long football competition.

Patel also hoped that the Indian U-17 side would do well in the upcoming World Cup, which India will be hosting. He was also hopeful of inspired performances from the Indian national team in the Asian Cup qualifiers.

Meanwhile, AIFF launched India's first professional women's league today, which is seen by many as a revolutionary move to boost the sport.

What's next?

With the merger not taking place anytime soon, the board and the opposing clubs must work together to figure out a solution to benefit the sport in the country and help it grow leaps and bounds.

Sportskeeda's Take

Praful Patel's quotes reflect the differences in opinion between the traditional I-League clubs and the governing body, which must be resolved as soon as possible to let the game develop in the country. Along with ISL's fanbase and the I-League's upcoming Indian talent, the sport in India will receive a major boost, if the merger does take place.