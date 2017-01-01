EPL 2016/17: Liverpool 1 - 0 Manchester City: 5 Talking Points

Liverpool defeated Manchester City 1-0 at Anfield in the last Premier League game of 2016

@YashAsthana87 by Yash Asthana Top 5 / Top 10 01 Jan 2017, 09:33 IST

Jurgen Klopp celebrating Liverpool’s win with goalscorer Georginio Wijnaldum

In the last Premier League game of the calendar year, Liverpool defeated Manchester City 1-0 to remain second in the table and move 4 points ahead of the visitors. Georginio Wijnaldum scored the only goal of the match, which had been billed as a contest between two of the best managers in football.

The result was a big blow for Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City as they saw their deficit to leaders Chelsea increase to 10 points, while the win meant Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side continues to be the most likely challengers to Antonio Conte’s team in the Premier League this season.

We take a look at the talking points of the game:

#1 Klopp’s decision to start with an extra midfielder instead of a striker

Klopp opted to start with Roberto Firmino in a central attacking role with both strikers on the bench

Despite having strikers Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi available for selection, Jurgen Klopp opted to play Roberto Firmino in a central attacking role and including both Emre Can and Gini Wijnaldum in midfield alongside Jordan Henderson with Adam Lallana in a more advanced role.

While Firmino had an off game, the presence of the extra midfielder helped Liverpool control the match in the first half as Jordan Henderson, Wijnaldum and Can outplayed the City midfield. It also resulted in Wijnaldum often getting freedom to move ahead and join the attack.

There had been plenty of talk on how the two managers, who had faced off previously in the Bundesliga, would prepare their teams tactically for the match and it appeared that Klopp had made the better decisions at the start of the game.