Manchester United transfer rumour: Red Devils set to open talks for £60 million move for Antoine Griezmann

Griezman has been in fine form for Atletico and the French national team

Jose Mourinho is reportedly targeting Atletico Madrid forward and French talisman Antoine Griezmann to bolster the forward line at Manchester United.

The Sun claims that the Red Devils have contacted a leading agent in a bid to bring the striker to Old Trafford and are expected to fork out in excess to £60million to have any chance of completing the transfer during the summer transfer window.

They also reported that Mourinho has informed the Old Trafford chiefs that he considers Griezmann a priority signing, as he is expected to be the missing link amongst the already superstar packed squad that the Portuguese has assembled at United; with the Frenchman expected to seamlessly link together midfield and attack together in the No. 10 position.

Griezmann has developed into one of the best strikers in the world since his move to the Los Rojiblancos from Real Sociedad in 2014 – averaging over a goal every 2 games for the club – and is seen by Mourinho as the perfect catalyst to get the best out of summer signings Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The forward has also apparently formed a close relationship with Pogba during their time together in the French national team and Griezmann revealed that he often asks the midfielder about life at Old Trafford.

"I always ask Paul Pogba about Manchester United," Griezmann told Sky in Germany. "I think they are a huge club with a really good infrastructure.

"I ask Paul about some of the players, and if they're really that good, or if Jose Mourinho is really that good.

"You hear a lot of things [speculation] about Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain but right now I don't see me moving to a new club. But it would be awesome to play alongside Paul one day."

Ibrahimovic has been in stellar form for the Red Devils having already scored 16 goals for the club in little under half a season. However, with Zlatan already 35, United will be looking to other avenues to have sufficient backup for the striker’s role and take over the mantle when the big Swede does eventually decide to leave.

Though Griezmann has been on a scoring drought of late, he won the Golden Boot at the European Championships as he led the team to the final. He was also named French Player of the Year for 2016 and offers a noticeable upgrade to their current alternate striking options.

Though it seems highly unlikely that Griezmann might be available for the quoted fee of £60 million considering his contract runs till 2021, his relationship with the club and the Atleti fans has soured this season with the constant speculation surrounding his future.

With Simeone also expected to leave at the end of the season to take on a new project at Inter Milan, a move to United might yet materialise with Atletico quite understandably not keen on selling him to Spanish rivals Barcelona or Real Madrid.

