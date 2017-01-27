10 best U-23 midfielders in the world right now

These youngsters definitely have a bright future

@ashw77 by Ashwin Hanagudu Top 5 / Top 10 27 Jan 2017, 17:24 IST

Midfielders are the players who run the game of football. They are crucial in setting up the style of play and controlling the flow of the game.

These players are the link between attack and defence often playing defence-splitting passes and breaking up opposition play as and when required. This season, the top leagues around the world have witnessed many amazing midfielders go about their business and pull the strings for their respective sides.

All the best teams in the world have that one player in the centre of the park capable of making a difference with a moment of magic. While the players on this list may all be under 23, they are already key players for their respective sides.

Without much ado, let us take a look at the 10 best U-23 midfielders in world football:

#10 Ruben Neves (Porto)

At the tender age of 19, Ruben neves has already captained Portuguese giants Porto. Neves primarily plays as a defensive midfielder although he is not afraid to go forward usually being the catalyst for Porto’s attacking moves.

Neves is a born footballer with great positional sense and an eye for a pass as well. Although Neves, like most players his age lacks the physique to be a proper defensive midfielder at the moment, his skills on the ball and his playmaking skills more than makeup for it.

Also read: Ruben Neves scout report - Profiling the Manchester United and Liverpool target

The youngster has also represented the Portugal national side having made 2 appearances for the senior side. Neves has shown consistency and maturity which belies his young age and he has already proven that he is a natural leader.

Fast becoming the midfield mainstay at a club of Porto’s stature, Neves definitely has a bright future ahead of him.