Reports: Arsene Wenger to sit with Chelsea fans when Arsenal travel to Stamford Bridge on Saturday

Reportedly, Chelsea are designating stewards specifically for Wenger and Arsenal are also bringing their own security.

by gaurav.krishnan News 03 Feb 2017, 15:05 IST

Wenger received a four-match touchline ban for his antics in Arsenal’s 2-1 win against Burnley

What’s the story?

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger may have to sit with the Chelsea fans during the Gunners’ game on Saturday against the Blues at Stamford Bridge. The Arsenal manager will be serving the third of his four-game touchline ban by the FA. The reason he cannot sit in the director’s box is that it is on the other side of the ground, away from the dressing rooms.

In case you didn’t know...

Wenger received a four-match touchline ban for his antics in Arsenal’s 2-1 win against Burnley last month. The Frenchman pushed the fourth official out of anger after he was instructed to leave the pitch by the referee. This is the third game now that the Frenchman will watch from the stands after seeing his side slip-up against Walter Mazzari’s Watford side, during the midweek round of fixtures in the Premier League.

Wenger’s record while Jose Mourinho was the manager of Chelsea is terrible as he failed to win a single game against the Portuguese manager – P 11 W 0 D 6 L 5. However, he has beaten Antonio Conte in their only meeting earlier this season at the Emirates. A lot has changed since then for Chelsea and Arsenal now meet a renewed Blues side at Stamford Bridge.

Also Read: EPL 2016/17: Chelsea vs Arsenal, 3 key battles

The heart of the matter

The Gunners’ boss will in all likelihood have to sit with the Chelsea fans this Saturday. Under the FA’s rules, every Premier League club have to reserve two seats for the away team for such random eventualities and Wenger will be asked to sit in what is described as ‘executive seats’.

However, the Arsenal boss is still allowed to give a team-talk to his players before the game and at half-time so for the sake of convenience, he will be seated most probably in the middle tier of the East Stand.

What’s next?

Reportedly, Chelsea are designating stewards specifically for Wenger and Arsenal are also bringing their own security after lengthy discussions between both clubs to make sure things go on as smooth as possible.

Sportskeeda’s take

This is a fierce London derby and Arsenal need their manager in the dugout against their title rivals Chelsea. But on Saturday, Arsene Wenger won’t be able to exert as much influence as usual. However, he is still allowed to give team-talks so it isn’t as bad for his team.

On a positive side, Chelsea allowing Arsenal to bring their own security for the Gunners’ boss is a welcome gesture by the Premier League leaders.